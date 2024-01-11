California is among top states with most responsible dog owners, Forbes says. Who is No. 1?

California is home to some of the most trustworthy pet parents in the U.S., according to a new Forbes study.

The state ranked No. 15 on Forbes’ list of the states with the most responsible dog owners, scoring 57.24 out of a possible 100 points.

Washington state led the pack at No. 1, scoring 100 out of 100.

“Keeping a dog healthy won’t only keep it happy, but is best for the overall family,” Forbes finance writer Cassidy Horton writes in a Jan. 5 article titled “States With The Most Responsible Dog Owners, Ranked.”

Pups are prone to a range of serious and life-threatening health issues such as cancer and arthritis, Horton wrote.

“These illnesses can not only impact a dog’s quality of life, but can also take a mental toll on both the dog and its family,” she said. “Responsible pet parents safeguard their dog’s wellbeing by staying on top of its health care.”

Forbes surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the U.S., polling 200 people in each state, to come up with its ranking of where the most and least responsible owners reside.

The survey was conducted within 22 days, between Sept. 21 and Oct. 13, Forbes said.

According to Forbes, the act of being a responsible dog owner includes:

Staying up-to-date on vaccinations and regular veterinarian check-ups

Giving your dog regular exercise and a balanced diet

Keeping up with a regular hygienic routine

Nearly half of pet parents across the country — 45% — take their dogs to the vet more than once a year for check-ups, the publication said.

Roughly 43% of U.S. dog owners commit to at least an annual check-up, compared to nearly 80% of Californian pet parents, Forbes said.

About 84% of dogs in the country are up to date on their vaccinations, their owners told the global media company, compared to 41.5% in California.

Which states are in the top 10 for most responsible pet owners?

Washington state is home to the nation’s most responsible dog owners, according to Forbes, with 83% of pups there equipped with location devices.

More than half of Washington state dogs whose owners spoke to Forbes are enrolled in obedience training and receive a dental brushing at least once a week.

Here’s a top 10 list of U.S. states with the most responsible dog owners, according to Forbes:

Washington state New York Maryland Florida Georgia Vermont Texas New Hampshire New Jersey Alaska

Which U.S. states have the least reasonable dog owners?

Overall, Arizona topped Forbes’ top 10 list of “states with the least responsible dog owners.

According to the Forbes study, Arizona ranked low in preventive care. It also had the second-worst percentage of owners who have never brushed their dogs’ teeth.

Idaho landed at No. 2 overall and ranked the worst state at giving its dogs heartworm medication.

Oklahoma, Kentucky, New Mexico, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Nebraska also received the lowest rankings across the country.

