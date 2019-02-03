California's Ridiculous Marijuana Tax Calls for Drastic Action

Few, if any, industries are growing as quickly as legal cannabis. According to a co-authored report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, global marijuana sales rose to $12.7 billion in 2018, and they're on track to hit $16.9 billion this year, representing 38% growth. By 2022, worldwide revenue is forecast to top $31 billion.

Although sales were ramping up nicely before 2017, they'll really get a jump-start from the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada. Having ended nine decades of adult-use weed prohibition, Canada provides validation for an industry that until recently was still considered taboo. Tack on numerous state-level legalizations in the U.S., and North America has become a hotbed of opportunity for the legal pot industry.

The promise and peril of the Golden State

However, not all countries or states are equal in terms of opportunity. Without question, Canada offers the freest regulatory environment, with the potential for perhaps $5 billion-plus in added annual sales by the early part of the next decade.

But the U.S. is considered the crown jewel of cannabis, with the Golden State, California, sitting at the throne. By itself, California could generate in the neighborhood of $6 billion to $7 billion in full-year sales by the early part of the next decade, with sales expected to increase to $11 billion by 2030. California is the fifth largest economy in the world by GDP, after all, so it's not all that surprising that it might be able to outsell all of Canada.

Unfortunately, this cannabis kingpin hasn't delivered as expected, even though its residents voted handily to approve a recreational weed proposition back in November 2016. Some of the blame goes to regulatory red tape, which has been an issue in Canada, too. The arduous process of obtaining retail licenses has slowed the opening of cannabis dispensaries in California. Meanwhile, growers have been overproducing with the expectation that demand would more than meet supply. The result has been rampant oversupply that, in some cases, can't be sold, leading to a decline in the per-gram price of dried flower.

Yet this regulatory red tape takes a back seat to a much larger problem: taxation.

