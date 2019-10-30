California's secret wildfire weapon: Goats, sheep chew through flammable grass, brush

Corrections & Clarifications: A prior version of this story misstated the breed of the goats. They're South African Boer goats.

CHINO, Calif. – They're small, ill-tempered, incessantly hungry and, if given the chance, they could play a much larger role in preventing the next round of California's deadly wildfires.

In a vast field next to a community college and over the fence from a state prison, about 200 goats are gnawing their way through a thicket of green foxtails that's almost knee-high less than two weeks into spring.

"It's like a salad bar. They love it," said George Gonzales, who created his brush-clearing goat service 15 years ago.

Gonzales is one of a hodgepodge of goat and sheep herd owners around the state offering their services for brush control. This year, they say they have been swamped with requests after an unusually rainy winter resulted in a lush new growth of brush. That's because those moist, brilliant green hillsides could turn deadly when fire season begins in a few months as temperatures rise and the brush turns brown, tinder-dry and highly flammable.

George Gonzales looks over his herd of goats in Chino, Calif.

California wildfires at both ends of the state last year claimed 89 lives and destroyed more than 13,000 homes and businesses, with $11.4 billion in insured losses, the California Department of Insurance reported. Gov. Gavin Newsom took the rare step last week of declaring a state of emergency ahead of this year's fire season, clearing the way to spend millions on projects to reduce the danger.

The proclamation gives the state the power to waive some administrative and regulatory requirements in the name of public safety with the goal of protecting 200 of the state's most vulnerable communities. It provides for 35 high-priority projects to reduce the timber and brush.

Livestock, particularly goats, might be part of the solution, proponents said. The animals can get into narrow canyons and gullies that mowers can't reach. Plus, they're eco-friendly.

George Gonzales visits his goats every day. They'll follow him around 100 acres where they graze in his old Chevy pickup truck More

They're "another tool in the toolbox" of fire prevention, said Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. "It has its little niche, and that’s a good thing," he said.

Out in Chino, a suburb east of Los Angeles, Gonzales said his Ranchito Tivo goats will chomp through some of the nastiest brush and weeds, including poison oak.

He has 350 South African Boer goats, which he says are unusually hardy and well-suited to summer heat. It takes about 200 of them to clear about an acre a day. Besides the 100 acres of state-owned property they have cleared for years in Chino, the herd is set this spring to chow down on brush surrounding a local school and a homeowner's estates in nearby hills.

"I can't take any more work," he said. When worried homeowners call, "I tell them I can't help them."

Other goat and sheep operations around the state report the same thing.

Mike Canaday, who owns about 8,500 goats and sheep as part of the Living Systems Land Management company he started with his wife in Coalinga, said it's hard to remember a year when it has been so busy – and his prime season hasn't even officially begun. It generally runs from April through August.

