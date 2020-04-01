California appears to be flattening the curve. But its testing lags behind other states

California has not seen the surge in coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed cities like New York and Detroit in the past week, which suggests that the state’s early and restrictive shelter-in-place orders could be slowing the virus’ spread. But experts say delays in testing have limited the understanding of the outbreak and have hindered containment efforts.

California implemented the earliest and strictest orders to stay at home in the United States in mid-March, and as of Wednesday, that were 8,584 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 183 deaths in the state compared to the 76,000 cases and 1,714 deaths in New York. Dr Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator, said on Tuesday that she was “reassured by what California has been able to do” to help control the virus with physical distancing orders.

Some doctors have said California appears to be succeeding at “flattening the curve,” meaning slowing the spread so hospitals have enough resources and workers to manage the number of cases. The California governor, Gavin Newsom, said on Tuesday that “the current modeling is on the lower end of our projection”. Last month, Newsom had warned that more than half of the state could be infected within two weeks. “We are in a completely different place than the state of New York,” Newsom said at a briefing on Wednesday. “And I hope we continue to be, but we won’t unless people continue to practice physical distancing.”

Indeed, the state’s early and ambitious efforts to enforce shelter-in-place rules do seem to have prevented hospitals from becoming as overwhelmed as New York’s system, Robert Siegel, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University, told the Guardian. “But it’s difficult to accurately know the impact of your interventions if you don’t have adequate testing,” he said.

As of Tuesday, more than 86,100 tests had been administered in the state, and of those, 57,400 results were still pending. By comparison, New York, which has about half the population of California, has processed more than 200,000 tests. Washington state, which has less than a fifth of California’s population, has processed 65,462 tests.

Testing efforts in California have been set back due to a lack of swabs, vials and media for collecting patient samples, as well as a shortage of kits and bottlenecks at labs.

Across the state, tests are in short supply and currently largely limited to people with severe symptoms and those with underlying health conditions, meaning large swathes of the state’s population are left untested. “The general idea is that if somebody that has been to the hospital, and they have symptoms, then you assume they’re infected,” said Siegel. But by testing more, doctors and health officials could be more strategic and selective about who they isolate, he noted.

Administering more than one type of test could also help California, and the country as a whole, better understand how the coronavirus spreads through communities. Most of the tests being used detect for the presence of viral RNA. Another type of test – called a serology or antibody test – can help detect if a person’s immune system has faced off against Covid-19 and recovered from it. “It’s really important to test for immunity,” Siegel said, because people who are immune could return to work without endangering themselves or others. “They could more safely work as frontline healthcare providers,” Siegel said.

A homeless man pushes a cart full of his belongings along an empty street in San Diego. California has the l argest homeless population in the US Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters More

Wendy Parmet, a Northeastern University health policy expert, said the testing problems made tracking the virus challenging: “You need testing to make sure you quickly identify new outbreaks and trace contacts. Put out the small sparks before they become another conflagration.” The lack of adequate testing could drag out the sheltering period, she said. “Many of the plans of how you go from where we are now to the next stage rely on testing,” she said.