California arrest in wife’s death after couple went missing — car seen near Sacramento

Police arrested a Fairfield man Thursday on suspicion of homicide in the death of his wife, after the couple had been reported missing earlier this week with their vehicle caught on camera in the Sacramento area on Valentine’s Day. The woman’s body has not been found, authorities said.

Greg Hobson, 61, and his wife, Anu Anand Hobson, 53, were both reported missing Wednesday, the Fairfield Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives arrested Greb Hobson on Thursday after locating him and the silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma in which he and his wife had last been seen traveling, Fairfield police said in an update Friday morning.

Anu Hobson was not in the Toyota and has not been found, but “based on evidence collected thus far, police believe she has been killed,” the department wrote.

The Toyota, with California license plate 21170G3, was seen near Elk Grove Boulevard in Sacramento County on Tuesday, Fairfield police said, showing up that day on a security camera system used by law enforcement officials.

Greg Hobson was booked early Friday into the Solano County Justice Center Detention Facility in Fairfield, jail records show. Jail logs show Hobson was arrested just before 5:15 p.m. at a gas station near Fairfield’s border with Suisun City.

Hobson is ineligible for bail.

A homicide investigation remains active, police said, with no further information available for release.

The Police Department said anyone who may have seen Greg Hobson, Anu Anand Hobson or their Toyota is urged to contact its investigations unit.