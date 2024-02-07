California Assembly District 8 race has four candidates. What are their priorities?

For the first time in 12 years, an incumbent won’t be running to represent a reshaped California Assembly District 8 that ballooned following redistricting two years ago. Incumbent Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, is termed out after breezing through six voting cycles.

His departure means voters will have a field of four hopefuls to choose from: Republicans George Radanovich, a former Congressman; and, David Tangipa, field director for a Fresno County supervisor; Democrat Caleb Helsel, an educator; and No Party Preference candidate Michael Matheson, of Mariposa.

The district, one of the largest in the state, stretches from Calaveras County to Inyo County and straddles the Sierra Nevada. This is a solid GOP district, with 43.7% of voters registered as Republican. Democrats account for 30.26% of voters, while those with No Party Preference are 17.6%.

According to the state data, Tangipa has raised $171,000 for the primary contest. No data is available for the other three candidates.

The Fresno Bee submitted questions to the four candidates. They were asked to respond with no more than 200 words for each question. Only Tangipa and Helsel responded. Their responses are offered here.

David Tangipa

Party : Republican

Age : 28

Occupation : Field representative for Fresno Supervisor Nathan Magsig, and real estate agent/broker

Education : Bachelor’s (Political Science, Criminology) and master’s (Business Administration) degrees at Fresno State

Campaign website: www.davidtangipaforassembly.com

Q. What do you see as the top three issues for district residents? And, how do you propose to address them?

The pressing challenges in Assembly District 8 revolve around the Cost of Living, Public Safety, and Forest Management. Californians, particularly in rural areas, grapple with soaring expenses from groceries to insurance, demanding a streamlined system free from bureaucratic hurdles. I will continue the work Assemblyman Jim Patterson has done and block poor fiscal policies plaguing everyday California taxpayers.

As a recent victim of a smash and grab incident in my neighborhood, I’ve experienced firsthand the surge in petty crime since the enactment of Propositions 109, 47, and 57. Collaborating with DA Lisa Smittcamp, I’m advocating for the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act to address this growing crisis.

Moreover, having witnessed the devastating impact of wildfires like the Creek Fire, I am committed to comprehensive forest management policies. The Creek, Dixie, and Lightning Fires have not only caused immense property loss but also released more carbon emissions than two decades of mitigation efforts. To safeguard our communities and environment, I will propose initiatives to protect old-growth trees, eliminate ladder fuels, and reduce carbon emissions. Together, we can build a safer, more sustainable future for Assembly District 8

Q. How will you work in Sacramento to make sure the needs of the district are addressed?

I am committed to restoring accountability in Sacramento and tackling the challenges impacting every resident of Assembly District 8. My approach centers on implementing data-driven policies to combat the energy crisis, prevent rolling blackouts, alleviate the burden of escalating food costs, and address the pressing housing unavailability crisis. By leveraging comprehensive and informed strategies, we can not only mitigate these issues but also pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future for our community. Together, we can build a resilient and responsive government that prioritizes the well-being of the people and ensures a sustainable and affordable living environment for all in Assembly District 8

Q. If elected, how do you plan to reach out to district residents? Town halls? Social media? Other means?

District 8, being one of the largest in terms of land area, demands a modern and inclusive approach to representation. I am committed to utilizing innovative methods such as virtual town halls, active engagement on social media platforms, and hosting numerous in-district events. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by rural communities, I am dedicated to establishing mobile office hours across the district. This initiative aims to bridge the geographical gap, ensuring that all constituents, regardless of location, have convenient access to their representative.

By embracing technology and fostering direct connections through community events, I intend to create an open dialogue with the diverse population of District 8. Through these efforts, I aim to ensure that the voices of all residents are heard and that the unique needs of our expansive and varied district are effectively addressed

Caleb Helsel

Party : Democrat

Age : 22

Occupation : Substitute teacher

Education : Bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a minor in Sociology from Fresno State

Campaign website: facebook.com/caleb.helsel.98

Q. What do you see as the top three issues for district residents? And, how do you propose to address them?

To me, the top three issues for residents of Assembly District 8 are housing, healthcare, and water. California has both a housing and a homelessness crisis that need to be addressed. I support the tiny homes model, which has been successful in Austin, Texas and San Jose, California, for addressing short term concerns with the unhoused population. For the long term, we need to fund the creation of new, multi-family apartment complexes to increase housing supply and drive demand down.

On healthcare I support creating a universal, single-payer healthcare system in California to provide effective, affordable healthcare to all taxpaying Californians. For water, I agree with valley farmers that we need to protect our farmers more than we need to protect a Bay Area fish species, so I will fight to redirect more water into the Valley so our farmers are ready for the next drought.

Q. How will you work in Sacramento to make sure the needs of the district are addressed?

As a young, freshman Assemblyman, I understand that the culture of the halls of power will be tilted against me for the foreseeable future. I have no seniority so my proposals will not be taken seriously at first. However, I plan to align myself with other progressive Democratic Assemblymembers to share knowledge and ideas. Through networking with them, as well as other Assembly Democrats, I plan to get my ideas onto the Assembly floor, even if I have to convince a more senior member to introduce the bill to get it in motion.

Q. If elected, how do you plan to reach out to district residents? Town halls? Social media? Other means?

If elected, I plan to have regular outreach with my constituents through town halls and especially social media. One of my favorite members of Congress is Jeff Jackson of North Carolina, who unfortunately is unlikely to win re-election due to redistricting. He would make videos on social media explaining directly to his audience what was happening inside the halls of Congress. He essentially acted as a primary source for the American people on the lives and behavior of our leaders. I aspire to do something similar (but not identical) to Congressman Jackson for California, making regular updates on social media of the workings of Sacramento so that people can understand how the laws actually get passed, not just the Schoolhouse Rock version of events.

Michael Matheson

Candidate Matheson did not respond to questions submitted by The Bee.

George Radanovich

Candidate Radanovich did not to questions submitted by The Bee.