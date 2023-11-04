California Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Friday. Jail records indicate Carrillo, who is also running for Los Angeles City Council in the 14th District, was arrested Friday morning around 1:35 a.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Carrillo was taken into custody on the 6200 block of Monterey Road in Montecito Heights after officers responded to a report of a traffic collision. Citing law enforcement sources, the Los Angeles Times reported that two vehicles were struck by a third vehicle, allegedly driven by Carrillo, who had a "high blood-alcohol count." Carrillo, 43, was arrested and booked into the LAPD Detention Center. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Nov. 3, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/california-assemblymember-arrested-on-suspicion-of-dui/

