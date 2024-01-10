California Assemblywoman Megan Dahle announced she suffered a stroke before Christmas

State Assemblywoman for District 1 Megan Dahle announced Tuesday evening she suffered a stroke in December while under medical treatment for a heart condition.

The Republican politician and North State businesswoman posted a statement on social media she was "hospitalized for complications" with her heart before Christmas.

"While waiting for the procedure to correct my heart issue, a blood clot developed causing a stroke. Thanks to the quick response of the amazing medical team, the stroke was detected and treated immediately," Dahle said in the statement.

Dahle also said she made "tremendous progress" with her recovery since her stroke, and that she's "receiving the care needed to quickly and fully recover."

In February 2023, Dahle, announced she would run for California State Senate District 1 in 2024, the senate seat currently occupied by her husband, Brian Dahle.

Megan Dahle made no mention of her future plans in the statement, or if her political aspirations have changed. She did say she and her family are focusing on her recovery at this time, and appreciated "prayers and healing thoughts."

Calls to her office on Wednesday weren't immediately returned.

At 48, Dahle is one of approximately 120,000 Americans between 18 and 50 years old who suffer from a stroke each year. As much as 15% of strokes strike young adults, according to the American Heart Association.

Dahle won the assembly seat, previously occupied by her husband, in the 2019 special election and was reelected in 2020 and 2022. In the November 2022 race against Democratic challenger Belle Starr Sandwith, Dahle earned 62.1% of North State votes in her district. She garnering 72.23% of votes in Shasta County, 63.75% in Siskiyou County.

Megan co-owned Big Valley Nursery in Bieber. She and her husband are dry land wheat farmers, according to her website.

