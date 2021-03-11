California attorney general cuts off researchers’ access to gun violence data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lois Beckett in Los Angeles
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

For decades, America’s gun violence researchers fought an uphill battle against the National Rifle Association to obtain the data and funding they need to study the effects of US gun laws. But researchers in California say they are now facing a different, unexpected hurdle: the state’s outgoing Democratic attorney general.

Under Xavier Becerra, who has been nominated to serve as Joe Biden’s health secretary, California’s department of justice started to deny researchers access to firearms data used to evaluate a wide range of gun laws and policies.

The new data restrictions have put key projects at California’s state-funded gun violence research center in limbo, and locked Becerra into a bitter, bizarre public standoff with one of America’s most respected gun violence researchers.

series linker

California, which has much stricter gun laws than most American states, also has more detailed government data available, including records of individual handgun purchasers going back decades and statewide records about the restraining orders filed to temporarily bar at-risk people from owning or buying guns.

This more detailed personal information has allowed California researchers to conduct rigorous analyses of the state’s gun laws and policies, looking at early evidence of whether the state’s new gun violence restraining orders have helped to prevent mass shootings, studying whether buying a handgun puts a person at higher risk of dying from gun suicide, and examining whether expanding the category of people with violent records who are barred from buying guns might reduce gun violence.

But it’s precisely this more detailed personal information, including about gun purchasers, and subjects of gun violence restraining orders, that Becerra’s justice department is telling some researchers that it will not provide. The department is also attempting to formalize some of these policies, including in a proposed rulemaking under discussion this week that would limit researcher’s access to personal information about the subjects of gun violence restraining orders across the state.

The justice department has cited privacy concerns as a justification for the data restrictions, and has said it believes current California law does not permit the agency to release certain kinds of data to researchers.

“The California department of justice values data-driven research and its role in pushing forward informed public policy to help combat problems like gun violence,” it said in a statement. “We also take seriously our duty to protect Californians’ sensitive personally identifying information, and must follow the letter of the law regarding disclosures of the personal information in the data we collect and maintain.”

But Garen Wintemute, a professor at the University of California, Davis, and the director of California’s firearms violence research center, said some of the data the justice department is now denying researchers had been previously shared with them for decades, and other data is specifically mandated to be shared with the gun violence research center under California law.

“People have started to wonder what other reasons there might be for which privacy is a fig leaf,” Wintemute said.

Xavier Becerra became California&#x002019;s attorney general in 2017, the same year, Garen Wintemute said, that problems began with firearms data access.
Xavier Becerra became California’s attorney general in 2017, the same year, Garen Wintemute said, that problems began with firearms data access. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP

When California in 2016 created the firearms violence research center, America’s first state funded institution researching the topic,Wintemute was named its director, and the California legislature specified that the justice department and other state agencies would provide the center with the data it needed to study risk factors for firearms violence and the effectiveness of different prevention strategies.

Wintemute said the center’s problems with accessing firearms data access started in 2017, when Becerra became California’s attorney general, and escalated in early 2020. “They’re refusing to provide any detailed explanation. They’re simply saying: you can’t have the data,” Wintemute said of the department’s decisions. “One of the mysteries is why this is happening: the law has not changed.”

During a meeting with the justice department’s research head and two staff attorneys last March, Wintemute said, he was told that “these decisions were being made by ‘exec’”, which he interpreted as meaning Becerra and his deputy, Sean McCluskie, who was recently appointed the chief of staff for the federal department of Health and Human Services.

“I think there is real grounds for concern that this sort of unethical approach to science is about to move to the head of health and human services, which is home to the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the leading research institutes in the world,” said Wintemute.

In statements justifying the department’s current policy, Becerra’s office repeatedly cited a piece of new legislation drafted by Wintemute himself, which would mandate the department of justice provide data to researchers as evidence that the current law was ambiguous and needed to be clarified.

Thedepartment of justice also pointed at Becerra’s broader record on gun violence as attorney general, including his legal defense of California’s attempt to ban high-capacity ammunition magazines, which is still being litigated, and his involvement in multiple lawsuits pushing for tougher regulation of “ghost guns”.

McCluskie and the health and human services department did not respond to requests for comment.

Sarah Lovenheim, a former Becerra adviser, said in an emailed statement that “AG Becerra has a strong track record on gun violence prevention and merely acted in keeping with state law.”

The standoff in California is worrying for public health experts nationwide, since previous data access in California has made kinds of studies possible that have not been conducted in other states.

“I consider it a pretty serious challenge to gun violence research,” Daniel Webster, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, said.

While some Republicans and gun rights activists have pushed back against public health research on guns for decades, “I can’t think of an example” of another Democratic politician serving as a barrier to this kind of work, Webster said.

In an editorial Tuesday, the Sacramento Bee, which first reported the news of the data dispute, blasted Becerra for “hiding gun violence data,” and accused him of “obstructing”, rather than upholding, state law.

And three national organizations – Brady United Against Gun ViolenceGiffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence – have prepared comment opposing the new rules, with two of the groups arguing that they would “obstruct the mission of policymakers in both California and other states hoping to save lives by passing the most effective laws.”

Some California pro-gun activists, on the other hand, have wondered whether Becerra’s policy was motivated by a desire to “hide data” that might show the policies he supported were ineffective.

“Becerra’s repeated unwillingness to share various types of information suggests he’s more concerned about politics than truth. Is this latest cover-up an effort to hide data that reflects poorly on the effectiveness of his policies?”, Chuck Michel, the president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, said in a statement.

Even California lawyers are confused. John Hemmerling, an assistant city attorney in San Diego, said that the state department of justice’s claims that the existing laws for dating sharing needed to be clarified did not make sense to him.

“I just can’t figure out why they want to limit some of the data that’s being released to a researcher like the University of California,” he said.

Wintemute, who was one of the public health experts whose federal research funding to study firearms issues was cut off after pressure from the National Rifle Association in the early 1990s, said the standoff felt strangely familiar.

The behavior of California’s justice department is “similar to what happened in the 1990s”, Wintemute said, when Republicans responded to a taxpayer-funded study finding that gun ownership was linked to an increased risk of homicide in the home by making symbolic cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget and warning that federal public health funding could not be used to “advocate or promote gun control”.

“Whatever the intent might be,” he said, “the effect is to choke off research on an important problem.”


Recommended Stories

  • Top Florida Democrat claims Ron DeSantis contracted Covid and hid it from voters

    Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried made the claim this week

  • US Lawmakers Make Third Attempt to Bring Legal Clarity to Cryptocurrencies

    Rep. Warren Davidson said the window of opportunity for the U.S. to lead the world on blockchain technology is "closing."

  • House bill would increase gun background check period

    Democrats push for more gun control. Reaction from Antonia Okafor Cover, spokesperson for Gun Owners Of America.

  • Split Cyprus defends razor wire to halt migrant crossovers

    The government of ethnically split Cyprus came under fire on Tuesday over a decision to lay razor wire along a section of a U.N. controlled buffer zone. It says the move is needed to stem migrant inflows from the island’s breakaway north, but critics say the plan is “ineffective” and only feeds the fear that partition will be cemented, amid a renewed push to resume dormant peace talks. Crews began laying the razor wire on the southern side of the buffer zone some 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of the capital, Nicosia, earlier this week.

  • Strong, Sculpted Legs Start With These Exercises

    Oh my quad.

  • Ted Cruz: Democrats' For the People Act akin to 'universal fraud law'

    Republican Senator tells 'Hannity' why the Democrats proposed election reform bill is 'dangerous'

  • Offense winning in NBA, Nets want to prove it in playoffs

    Defense wins championships is one of the oldest clichés in sports. Now, even coaches who preached defense before look around an NBA where the pace is quicker, the shots come from deeper, and can come to only one conclusion. “It seems like offense wins,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

  • Warriors rookie Wiseman misses COVID-19 test, can't practice

    Wiseman's status remained unclear for a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The No. 2 overall draft pick last year out of Memphis, Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 20.8 minutes. Wiseman, who turns 20 on March 31, stayed in San Francisco during the break, according to Kerr.

  • Northrop unveils new ‘Sky Viper’ chain gun as US Army considers weapons for future helos

    Northrop Grumman's new Sky Viper sets up a chain gun versus Gatling gun battle for the U.S. Army's 20mm cannon to be used on its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

  • This 15-Minute Bodyweight Burner Workout Gets You Hopping

    Build lower body power and hone your fitness using this quick, simple workout.

  • Chauvin Judge Pushes Ahead With Jury Selection. Prosecutors Are Freaked.

    ANGELA WEISS/GettyJury selection began Tuesday in Derek Chauvin’s high-profile trial—despite an ongoing legal dispute over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer.Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Tuesday made the unusual decision to move the 44-year-old’s trial forward, worrying prosecutors who argued this week that proceeding before the third-degree charge has been decided on by an appeals court could ultimately result in Chauvin’s case getting tossed.Chauvin, one of the four officers charged for his involvement in George Floyd’s death, currently faces two charges, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, at his trial in Hennepin County District Court. The former cop is accused of violently arresting Floyd over a counterfeit $20 bill on May 25 and kneeling on the unarmed Black man’s neck for more than eight minutes. He faces up to 40 years in prison.‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydOn Monday, Cahill delayed the jury selection process, which is expected to take roughly three weeks, after the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday said that the previously tossed third-degree murder charge against Chauvin should be reconsidered. Cahill, who ruled against the third-degree charge last year, said he wanted to hear the appeals court’s ruling on whether the new charge should be added to Chauvin’s case.Chauvin’s defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, has previously stated he intends to file an appeal with the Minnesota Supreme Court if the third-degree murder charge is reinstated.Prosecutors argued Monday that jury selection should be postponed until the appeal is resolved, arguing that jurors need clarity on what charges Chauvin will face at trial. They also want to wait for the appeals court to determine whether the trial is allowed to move forward before bringing dozens of potential jurors to the courthouse.But the Monday delay didn’t last long, with jury selection resuming Tuesday morning at Cahill’s direction.“This court will be seating jurors for a trial about which we don’t know what the exact ­charges are going to be yet,” Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, the lead prosecutor in the case, said Monday. “Our position is that while this appeal is pending, the court doesn’t have authority to hear matters that are involved in the trial.”Prosecutors fear the decision to move forward before the appeals court decision could get the case tossed entirely. They worry that while the appeals court waits to rule on the third-degree charge, the case isn’t in Cahill’s jurisdiction.“[Chauvin] is effectively in a ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ situation,” prosecutors said in the Monday motion, adding that the former cop “can take his chances at trial... and if he is convicted, he can now also claim that he is entitled to reversal because the District Court lacked jurisdiction at a crucial moment in the trial.”“The District Court correctly acknowledged that it lacks jurisdiction to even hear arguments on [Chauvin’s] alternative theories against including a third-degree murder charge, let alone decide that issue,” the motion adds. “The District Court mistakenly believes, however, that it may select the jurors who will ultimately adjudicate that very charge.”As of Tuesday afternoon, the appeals court had not made its ruling.“We’re not trying to delay this case,” Frank said Tuesday. “We want to try it right, and we can only try it once.”Despite prosecutors’ pleas for a delay, Cahill called in the first group of potential jurors on Tuesday, telling them that additional charges could be added in the high-profile case.“I’m going to keep going until I’m told to stop,” Cahill said.Former Co-Worker Who Claimed George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘Bumped Heads’ Recants StoryAs of Tuesday afternoon, three of the 12 jurors needed for the trial had been picked—a young chemist who said he had “somewhat favorable” views about the Black Lives Matter movement and a woman from northern Minnesota who said she was a “go with the flow, open-minded” type of person. The third juror, who was seated just before Cahill ended court for the day, is a financial auditor who has a friend at the Minneapolis Police Department but claims to not hold a favorable opinion of the “Blue Lives Matter” movement.“I consider myself a pretty logical person... I rely on facts and logic and what’s in front of me. Opinion and facts are important distinctions for me,” the first juror, who is white, said in court Tuesday.It remains unclear if there will be another delay in the jury selection process as the issue of the third-degree murder charge works its way through the courts. Nelson agreed with Cahill’s decision Tuesday to continue with jury selection as he appeals.“We’re prepared to try this case. It is not our intent to cause delay. However, I do have an ethical obligation to my client,” Nelson said in court Monday.Jonathan Smith, the executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said that it was unusual to see the third-degree murder charge raised just days before the trial began‚ but he is not surprised that Cahill moved the trial forward.He does, however, expect that Cahill’s decision will trigger some sort of delay for the start of opening arguments.“We will know the answer about the third-degree murder charge before opening arguments. That’s all the matters,” he said. “It’s the same facts and the charges are closely related. Essentially, the new charge allows for a lower level of intent requirement. So I believe we are going to go forward. There is going to be an appeal no matter what happens in this case so it doesn’t matter.”Smith noted that the prosecutor’s decision to push for the third-degree murder charge so close to the trial is worrisome.Minneapolis Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin for Death of George Floyd“They don’t want to prove a higher level of intent. Something clearly spooked them out,” he said, adding that it will be a “real blow to them” if this logistical loose end is not resolved quickly.“Ordinarily you want to go to trial demonstrating real strength. And to me, it looks like there was a shift in the strategy in the last minute,” he added.Smith believes one reason for this insistence in a delay is their worry they will not be able to show the required level of intent that Chauvin meant Floyd harm—which could cost them the trial that will be watched around the world. He added, however, that regardless of this lingering appeals decision, the defense will argue for a mistral “over a half of dozen times anyway.”“I think their biggest challenge is not going to be the third-degree murder charge decision—it will be finding a jury in Hennepin that can be a fair given the press and demonstrations over the summer and everything else.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer moves to bring Haaland nomination to final vote

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday moved to bring a final vote on President Joe Biden's nomination to head the Interior Department after two Republicans pushed for more debate on her positions on oil and gas development. Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis earlier in the day put holds on Biden's nomination of U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to head the department, in a move that likely only delays her confirmation for a few days until next week.

  • "There may be a breaking point": Colorado gun debate sparks sharp words from GOP lawmakers

    As Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado press ahead on gun restrictions, Republicans are raising prospects of a "rebellion." What’s happening: Two Democratic-backed bills advanced yesterday to mandate the safe storage of firearms at home and require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons within five days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This bill is about one thing and one thing only, and that is about protecting our children," said Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn), the sponsor of the storage bill, according to the Denver Post. The other side: Republicans argue the rules represent government overreach, violate constitutional rights and widen the divide between rural and urban Colorado. They spent hours arguing against them in the Democratic-controlled chambers."Our country was founded on rebellion, and there are political winds where I come from," Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) said, according to Colorado Politics. "If this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point." Where things stand: Democrats have become increasingly confident to take on gun control regulation and less worried about pleasing their GOP colleagues in the process. Flashback: Democrats won a confidence boost after successfully passing the "red-flag" bill in 2019 and retaining their majority in 2020.Yes, but: Sponsors of the gun legislation still need to ensure they have support from their fellow Democrats to get it past the finish line.The House passed the gun storage bill Tuesday, and only one Democrat defected. What to watch: A third gun control measure — arguably the most controversial — is expected soon. It would call for a mandatory five-day waiting period for Colorado gun buyers.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that only one Colorado House Democrat voted against the gun storage bill (not two).This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Denmark temporarily halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

    Denmark has suspended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates concerns that it could cause fatal blood clots.

  • New Docuseries Moment of Truth Revisits Murder of Michael Jordan's Father

    For years, the circumstances surrounding the death of James Jordan, father of NBA legend Michael Jordan, have been shrouded in mystery, but now, a new docuseries is on the way that seeks to uncover the truth behind the murder that disrupted the Chicago Bulls’ 1990s basketball dynasty.

  • Gov. DeSantis: Florida close to offering vaccines to everyone

    On Monday, Florida opens coronavirus vaccinations to people 60 and up, then plans to vaccinate those 55 and older "relatively soon," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.Then the state "probably could just open it up to the general public at that point," DeSantis said, per the Tampa Bay Times.Driving the news: Florida’s supply of doses from the federal government is growing, as is the Federal Pharmacy Program. Meanwhile, demand is softening in many of the state’s 67 counties.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In fact, the federally-run vaccine distribution sites in Tampa — which have the ability to vaccinate 3,000 people per day — are not using their full supply every day.Leftover shots are either saved for the next day or redistributed to other sites. They're only given to those who meet eligibility requirements.What they're saying: "It's largely because of people either can't make their appointments or make their appointments and don't show up," FEMA's Hallie Anderson told WUSF. This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mississippi governor set to sign transgender sports limit

    Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is scheduled to sign a bill Thursday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. Mississippi will become the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked a similar Idaho law last year. Mississippi’s Senate Bill 2536 is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible.

  • Some GOPers Want To Run An Old Playbook On Vanita Gupta. It May Not Work This Time.

    The civil rights leader has a ton of support from law enforcement organizations. Some Republicans want to paint her as anti-cop anyway.

  • The CDC said it won't change its travel rules for vaccinated people until more people get their shots

    Cases tend to surge when a lot of people travel, like around the holidays, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

  • Cut tax on electric cars and low-carbon building refits: UK employers

    British employers asked the government for tax cuts on electric cars and for refitting buildings to make them more energy efficient ahead of a review of tax policy by finance minister Rishi Sunak starting later this month. The Confederation of British Industry said value-added tax on electric cars and the cost of using public chargers should be cut from the standard 20% rate. Business should also not face a higher property tax bill if they improve the energy efficiency of their buildings, which normally would increase their value and the tax due on them.