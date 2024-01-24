California Authorities Blast Rockslide Debris Off Mountain Road

Authorities in Placer County, California, reopened a roadway that had been closed for four days due to a January 18 rockslide.

Footage released on January 23 showed the process of removing the large rocks from Old Foresthill Road, which Placer County said had been “cleared, repaired and reopened.”

The large rocks had to be blasted before removal, Donny Francis, roads manager at the Placer County Public Works Department, said.

Upon removing the rocks, authorities also found the roadway damaged. Temporary repairs have been made in order to reopen the road, with more permanent fixes dependent on weather conditions into the spring, Francis added.

No one was injured in the rockslide, which Francis said happened in the early hours of January 18. Credit: Placer County Government via Storyful