California authorities feared missing Maya Millete's husband would 'shoot it out with police': records

Law enforcement feared that Larry Millete, who was recently named a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, would "shoot it out with police" if he learned of a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) that was filed against him in May, newly unsealed records obtained by local news outlets show.

The records, which were unsealed on Monday, also state that there is an "ongoing criminal investigation" into the disappearance of Maya Millete, who vanished from her Chula Vista home on Jan. 7.

"There are concerns that upon learning of the GVRO, Respondent may flee the state or country with his three young minor children or Respondent will likely shoot it out with police due to photographs showing several unregistered and/or illegal assault rifles with numerous ammunitions on a table in respondent’s house," the records obtained by CBS8 read.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES NAME LARRY MILLETE A PERSON OF INTEREST IN HIS WIFE'S DISAPPEARANCE SIX MONTHS AGO

One of those photographs is a redacted picture of the Milletes' toddler son standing on a table surrounded by multiple guns and four passports.

The GVRO was written on May 5 and police seized several of Larry Millete's guns two days later when they served a search warrant at his home. A large team of law enforcement officers could be seen at the house with K-9s for hours carrying several boxes of evidence into a white lab van.

San Diego city attorney Jeff Brooker also wrote in the newly unsealed records that Larry Millete "has custody of three young minor children who also have access to a safe containing firearms."

Larry Millete contested that claim on Tuesday, telling Fox News that none of his children have access to his gun safe.

"All my children are taught and practice safety to include gun safety at an early age. It’s a sport and hobby we all enjoy," Millete said. "Not all gun owners are evil villains. A firearm is a tool. You have to practice using that tool to become proficient incase you ever need it (sic) utilize it. Firearms are not bad as they are often portrayed to be."

Story continues

He also said that none of his guns are "unregistered or illegal," and that "most were disassembled when they were wrongfully seized."

The Milletes' home has been searched multiple times, most recently on July 1 when Maya's black Jeep was towed away by authorities.

The Chula Vista Department has served 52 search warrants in total for "residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data."

Authorities have also reviewed more than 110 tips and interviewed 70 witnesses in the case.