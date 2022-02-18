California average gas price hits record high. Interactive map shows most expensive counties

It just got even more expensive to fill your tank as California regular unleaded gas prices hit a record high average.

As of Friday, the statewide average gasoline price was $4.72 per gallon, about 7 cents more than a month ago and roughly $1.28 more than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

In Sacramento, the current average regular gas price in Sacramento is $4.68 per gallon, which is roughly 6 cents more than a month ago and about $1.26 more than a year ago. The capital region is also less than 5 cents away from hitting its record-breaking average and could see prices as high as $5 a gallon for the lowest-grade fuel by spring.

Several other California areas like Oakland ($4.78), Redding ($4.78) and San Jose ($4.79) are about 1 cent away from hitting record-high averages per gallon.

California cities like San Bernardino ($4.71), Los Angeles ($4.78) and Ventura ($4.77) surpassed their highest recorded per-gallon average Friday.

The data used in this interactive map, collected from AAA, was updated Friday. Here are the regular gas prices per gallon in California by county, which differ from the metro areas listed below. See where you land:

The following metros also hit a record-high average on Friday, Feb. 18:

SANTA ROSA

Current regular gas price average: $4.89 per gallon

SAN FRANCISCO

Current regular gas price average: $4.88 per gallon

SAN DIEGO

Current regular gas price average: $4.74 per gallon

NAPA

Current regular gas price average: $4.94 per gallon

RIVERSIDE

Current regular gas price average: $4.69 per gallon

SALINAS

Current regular gas price average: $4.80 per gallon

ORANGE COUNTY

Current regular gas price average: $4.76 per gallon

HOW DO NATIONAL GAS PRICES COMPARE?

Nationwide, the price per gallon continues to tick up, increasing by roughly 4 cents to $3.52 per gallon since the beginning of the week, according to a new gas report from AAA.

The reason: elevated crude oil prices.

Typically, according to the report, there’s a decrease in the demand of gas during the winter, resulting in lower pump costs. This year gas per gallon has increased by about 21 cents in one month alone.

And last year, U.S. motorists paid about $1 less than they do now.

