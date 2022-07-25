A California B-School Gets A New Dean

Deborah Crown is a former dean of the College of Business and professor of strategic leadership at Hawaii Pacific University, associate dean of the Lucas Graduate School of Business and Lucas Endowed Professor of Strategic Leadership at San Jose State University

From Pepperdine Graziadio: Deborah Crown has been named the 10th dean of the Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School following the conclusion of Deryck J. van Rensburg’s tenure this summer. Crown, who has served as dean of the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College and professor of management since 2016, will begin her official appointment later in fall 2022. David Smith, associate provost for online programs and professor of economics at the Graziadio Business School, will serve as interim dean.

“I look forward to the impact that Dr. Crown, an academic leader with a strong Christian faith, will make on the Graziadio Business School and the community of students, faculty, and staff that will be influenced by her demonstrated commitment to servant leadership and Pepperdine’s Christian mission,” says Pepperdine president Jim Gash.

Crown brings to Pepperdine nearly two decades of experience in higher education administration. As dean of the Crummer Graduate School of Business, she increased overall fundraising by close to 150 percent during her five-year tenure and secured critical grant funding for the school’s Centers of Excellence.

