A California babysitter is charged with murdering a toddler — and police are seeking other potential victims

A California babysitter charged with first-degree murder in the death of a toddler has been linked to the serious injuries of another child — and police say there may be additional victims.

Heather Greenman, 37, was arrested on June 29 in Beaumont, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, police announced Monday. Her bail was set at $1 million.

The probe into Greenman began on April 26, police said, when department personnel were notified by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office of the death of a 15-month-old child who had suffered a head injury while Greenman babysat.

“The babysitter, identified as Greenman, reported the child had fallen while running and was transported to an area hospital for swelling of the head and bleeding on the brain," police said in a press release.

"The child subsequently succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. During the incident, the child was being cared for at the babysitter’s home,” the release said.

During a thorough investigation that resulted in several search warrants, police said, officers discovered there was a second victim, a 2-year-old child, who sustained “several serious injuries” under Greenman’s care. The injuries were not previously reported.

Following her arrest, Greenman was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on charges of child abuse and abuse resulting in death, charges that were later enhanced to include first-degree murder after a review by the district attorney’s office, police said.

Greenman remained at the correctional facility Friday and her next court date was Aug. 17, according to jail records. Greenman's attorney declined comment Friday. Her relatives could not be reached for comment.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Beaumont Police Department Detective Sergeant at 951-769-8500,” police said.

Marcedes Cashmer, a spokesperson for Beaumont police, said Friday she was unaware if investigators have found any additional victims who Greenman babysat. However, she said that possibility exists because Greenman has been known to advertise for babysitting jobs locally on Facebook groups for a long time.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com