California bail agent shot in the face during attempted arrest has recovered

A California bail bond agent who suffered a gunshot to the face while tracking a warrant suspect has recovered, officials said.

Fugitive Warrants agent Jesse Nunez and his partner attempted to apprehend the suspect Friday after they were tipped off about his location when an altercation occurred, FOX 5 of San Diego reported.

Nunez and his partner, who was not identified, were told the warrant suspect had fled into a vacant building in El Cajon when they pursued him and attempted to subdue him, they said.

"At one point during the struggle, we tasered him several times, which were not effective," Nunez explained, according to the report.

During their struggle, the suspect used a firearm against the agents and fled the scene, FOX 5 reported.

"He pulled out a firearm during the course of the struggle and shot me once in the cheek, which exited the left ear," added Nunez, who was taken to the hospital and has since recovered, Fox 5 reported.

As of Friday evening and into Saturday morning, the warrant suspect who is wanted for "drug sales and felon in possession of a firearm while on possession of drugs" is still evading officers.

