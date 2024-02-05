When do California ballots go out? Can I vote in person? Your guide to the primary election

Main-in ballots will start arriving to California residents as election time nears.

The presidential primary election is on Tuesday, March 5.

This election gives eligible voters a chance to choose from candidates for U.S. president, the Senate and and the House Representatives.

They can also weigh in on Proposition 1, which authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities.

Here’s what to know as we head into voting season:

When will I get my mail ballot? When is the vote-by-mail deadline?

Mail ballots will be sent out to all active California registered voters starting Monday, Feb. 5, according to the California Secretary of State’s website.

Be sure to return your completed ballot to an authorized drop-off location or your county elections office by 8 p.m., Election Day.

You can find your nearest drop-off location and voting centers online by inputting your ZIP code and city.

If you’re mailing your completed ballot, it needs to be postmarked on Election Day and received by March 12.

Can I still vote in person?

Yes, you can still vote in person for the primary election.

Polling places start opening for early in-person voting on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the Secretary of State.

You can also vote in person on March 5, Election Day, when polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

You can find your local polling location online.

In Sacramento County, there’s an interactive map where you can find nearby voting centers, as well as official ballot drop-off boxes.

Yolo County has stationary polling places where you can vote in person as well as a mobile voting center. You can plug in your address to find the closest one to you.

In Placer County, you can vote in person at any voting center. You can check which days each of the centers are open on the county’s website.

For El Dorado County, you can find voting center locations and the respective dates and times they’re open online.

How can I track my ballot?

You can make sure your ballot is received and counted by tracking it online.

Using the state’s official site, Ballottrax, you can see how your ballot is being processed by inputting your full name, birthday and ZIP code.

Can I still register to vote?

You still have time to register to vote, if you haven’t already.

According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, the last day to register to vote for the 2024 primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 20. You can also cast a provisional ballot if you do same-day registration at the polls, which starts on the 21st.

You can also register to vote online.

Who can vote?

All registered voters can vote in this year’s primary election.

To be eligible to vote in California, you need to be a U.S. citizen, reside in California and be at least 18 years old.

In addition, you must not be currently serving a state or federal prison term for a felony conviction, and not currently be found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

