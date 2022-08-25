California to ban sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035
State regulators in California have approved Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The state is trying to steer drivers toward electric vehicles.
Move to electric vehicles hailed as ‘monumental’ but challenges in consumer affordability and charging infrastructure lie ahead
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America's worst drought in 1,200 years and as human-influenced climate change exacerbates the dry spell. Based on a similar project in the west Indian state of Gujarat, the project is the first of its kind in the United States, said University of California Merced project scientist Brandi McKuin.
Germany launches the world's first hydrogen-powered trains
The measure, which the state will vote to enact on Thursday, is a small step for electric vehicles in America, and a giant leap in the global movement to take on the climate crisis
Switching from fossil fuel-burning furnaces to electric heat pumps is part of the first step of decarbonizing the American economy.
