Do California BanCorp's (NASDAQ:CALB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is California BanCorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. California BanCorp managed to grow EPS by 9.8% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that California BanCorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note California BanCorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 34% to US$59m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

California BanCorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$191m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are California BanCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that California BanCorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$18m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 9.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like California BanCorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.2m.

The California BanCorp CEO received US$735k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is California BanCorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for California BanCorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for California BanCorp, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if California BanCorp is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

