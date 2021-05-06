California bar owner charged after allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doha Madani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A bar owner was arrested Wednesday over allegations that he was selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards at his establishment in California.

Charges against Todd Anderson, 59, include identity theft, forging government documents, and falsifying medical records, according to a statement from San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

An investigation was opened after California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control received a complaint about fake cards being sold at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements, about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Anderson was also found with a loaded unregistered firearm, a felony, during his arrest.

“It is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic,” Salazar said. “Distributing, falsifying or purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you.”

Old Corner Saloon in Clements, Calif. (Google Maps)
Old Corner Saloon in Clements, Calif. (Google Maps)

Vaccination cards are given to those who have received a Covid-19 inoculation with information regarding which vaccine brand they received, the lot number and the date of vaccination. The cards also have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention name printed on them.

Undercover agents with the department were able to buy the fraudulent cards multiple times at the Old Corner Saloon in April, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said. A number of the cards were found for distribution during a search warrant executed at the bar.

Anderson was released on bail Wednesday and is scheduled for an arraignment on May 18, the district attorney’s office said. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Two phone numbers listed for Anderson through public records were disconnected when NBC News attempted to reach out for comment. Anderson was not available when a call was placed to the Old Corner Saloon requesting to speak with him.

The FBI issued a public service announcement warning against the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards in late March after they began to appear online. The agency also advised those who have had their vaccinations not to post photos of their cards on social media to avoid exposing their personal information.

Unauthorized use of a government agency's seal is a crime, the announcement stated, and no one should buy or fill out fraudulent cards.

“By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19,” the FBI said.

Recommended Stories

  • Fake COVID vaccine cards sold at bar lead to owner’s arrest, California officials say

    The bar owner could face charges for falsifying medical records, using a fake seal and identify theft.

  • New Netflix documentary argues that David Berkowitz wasn't the only Son of Sam: 'It's ridiculous'

    Filmmaker Joshua Zeman investigates longstanding theories that there were additional killers stalking the streets of New York working together in a Satanic cult.

  • AP source: Sheldon Silver ordered back to federal prison

    Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will be returned to federal prison after federal authorities denied him home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Silver was released Tuesday from a federal prison on furlough while he awaited potential placement to home confinement. The 77-year-old Silver had been in prison since August, where he was serving more than six-year sentence at a prison in Otisville, New York.

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan's five quotes which charmed Kenya

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ends a visit to Kenya on a high, mending relations with her words.

  • Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

    At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police. It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence. "This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira. "Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said. Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt. Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.

  • Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling portable speaker has over 100,000 rave reviews — and it's just $24 right now

    Solo or as a set, these Bluetooth-friendly music makers will rock your world.

  • California bar owner who sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for $20 to face felony charges, DA office says

    A bar owner who sold undercover agents fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is now facing charges for multiple crimes.

  • Reward of up to $5,000 offered in case of 18 firearms stolen from Kentucky store

    A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to identification and conviction of people involved in the theft of 18 firearms from a Kentucky gun store.

  • US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

    The Biden administration is signaling that Iran shouldn't expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume. A senior administration official told reporters Thursday that the U.S. has laid out the concessions it’s prepared to make in order to rejoin the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The official said success or failure now depends on Iran making the political decision to accept those concessions and to return to compliance with the accord.

  • The FEC wants Congress to ban a fundraising tactic used by the Trump campaign: 'It's almost like theft'

    The Federal Election Commission in a rare unanimous vote has urged Congress to ban a campaign donation tactic reportedly used by former President Donald Trump's team last year. The FEC on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend Congress ban political campaigns from using prechecked boxes to steer supporters toward making recurring contributions by default, The New York Times reports. "It's important that donors be able to exercise their choices freely," FEC Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub told the Times."If their money is being taken from them because of some reverse checkoff option they didn't notice, then they are not giving their money freely. It's almost like theft. I don't want to see donors tricked." The Times previously reported that Trump's campaign in 2020 "deployed prechecked boxes to enroll every donor in weekly withdrawals — unless they unchecked the box," describing this as an "intentional scheme." The Trump operation also reportedly prechecked an additional box that doubled an individual's contribution unless it was unchecked, and they ended up having to refund over $122 million to supporters, according to the Times. This tactic has also been used by Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, The Hill notes. The FEC said in its recommendation that "many contributors are unaware of the 'pre-checked' boxes and are surprised by the already completed transactions appearing on account statements." Adav Noti, who formerly served in the FEC's general counsel's office, told the Times that for the FEC's Republican and Democratic commissioners to come to a unanimous agreement on a "substantive campaign finance law" recommendation like this is "pretty rare." More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • Fox News Anchor Wonders ‘Who’s Right’ on the ‘Big Lie’—Cheney or Trump?

    Fox NewsWhat is the “Big Lie”? Is it a former president and his allies claiming widespread voter fraud and a “stolen” election? Or is it a Republican congresswoman calling those lies the “Big Lie”? Who’s to say, suggests one Fox News anchor, whose ostensible job it is to report the news.During Thursday’s broadcast of America Reports—one of Fox News’ “straight news” programs—anchor John Roberts ended an interview with Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) by deploying a high-grade bothsidesism to ask him about House Republicans’ push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney. The Wyoming lawmaker is at risk of being forced from her leadership position because she insists on calling out former president Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election.Noting that Cheney survived an attempt to vote her out earlier this year, Roberts pointed out that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)—a staunch Trump ally who supported his push to overturn last year’s election—has the inside track to supplant Cheney.Brady, for his part, attempted to thread the needle and offer up some praise for Cheney, claiming she is a “fierce conservative” who has gained a “great deal of respect” over her “vote of conscience” on impeachment. (Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.)The Fox anchor then decided to frame Trump’s outright lies about widespread voter fraud as merely a “sharp disagreement” with Cheney, suggesting this GOP feud is an unsettled issue that is still up for debate.“Trump says the ‘Big Lie’ was the result of the 2020 election. Liz Cheney says, no, the ‘Big Lie’ was suggesting the 2020 election was stolen. Between the two of them, who is right?” Roberts asked the Texas congressman, who is retiring after this term.“I’ll leave that dispute to them,” Brady said, prompting a chuckle from Roberts.This was not the first time the Fox anchor has framed Trump’s baseless election claims as nothing more than a difference of opinion between the ex-president and the Liz Cheneys of his own party.Earlier this week, during an interview with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Roberts brought up Trump’s claim that the “fraudulent” election will now be known as the “Big Lie” before contrasting it with Cheney’s response that the “2020 election was not stolen” and the “Big Lie” was the act of deploying those falsehoods.“Who of the two of them is right?” Roberts wondered aloud.After Barrasso didn’t directly answer the question—instead stating that Biden is in the White House and the election was verified—Roberts again asked: “Was the 2020 election stolen or was it fought fairly?” Fox News viewers may never know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man arrested for stealing 100 vials of Covid vaccine

    Sheriff’s department asks: ‘What would a thief want with 100 Covid-19 vaccines that you can get for free?'

  • ‘You Are Evil!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing

    Criminal ComplaintA Utah man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riots invited several of his MAGA friends to his initial court appearance on Thursday—then wreaked havoc during the hearing, yelling at the judge and calling a court official “evil.”Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, faces several charges, including assaulting officers and disorderly contact, for allegedly attacking several law-enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 siege. Prosecutors allege that during a scuffle, Copeland grabbed a riot shield, shoved a fellow insurrectionist into a police line, and threw “a metal bike rack fence barricade” at officers. During his initial court appearance on Thursday, Copeland came ready for another fight, this time with several lawyers and court officials after he boldly invited some of his friends—and his mother—to join the Zoom. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ended up kicking out one of his friends after they chose an “expletive” as their username.Soon after, Copeland began to shout, telling those in the virtual hearing, “I am in my car, I have nothing to hide.” ‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With MurderAfter someone asked a court clerk to mute Copeland, the alleged rioter responded: “You are evil!” Refusing to comply with Meriweather’s order to remain silent during the hearing, Copeland interrupted to ask about his conditions, asking, “at what point am I a free individual versus a pre-trial confinement individual?” “Is any of this negotiable? I used to be a free man...until you locked me up,” Copeland said, before finally hushing up.According to a criminal complaint, videos and photographs of the riots “depict Copeland’s assaultive and obstructive conduct” that forced officers to use pepper spray on him in self-defense. “In response, Copeland pushed or threw the fence toward multiple law enforcement officers,” the complaint states.When federal authorities interviewed Copeland on Feb. 11, he admitted he went to a rally in D.C. to support President Donald Trump—and that he fought with officers outside the Capitol. Copeland then allegedly insisted that he felt “police officers were trying to ‘penetrate the line’ of the protesters and ‘steal’ individual members of the crowd, including one person who Copeland described as having been shot in the face by an officer.” Copeland, who insisted he did not enter the Capitol, was seemingly referring to Ashli Babbitt, one of the five individuals who died as a result of the siege. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz's former running mate says he's been corrupted by Trump

    She said money, power and influence changed the senator

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson make off-color jokes about Kevin McCarthy

    ‘Republican voters and donors are sick and tired and fed up with weak Republicans that never accomplish what they claim they’re going to do,’ Georgia Republican says

  • Trump's latest attempt to return to Twitter ends a day later with a suspension

    The account was an extension of his new website, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, in which he writes tweet-like posts his followers can share.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit

    Remnants of a large Chinese rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry being tracked by U.S. Space Command, the U.S. military said on Wednesday. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29 carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. The rocket's exact point of descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur around May 8, Space Command said in a statement posted online.

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler