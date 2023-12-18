California-based NewBasis to open in Lebanon, bring 249 jobs and $16.3M investment

A California-based fiberglass and polymer manufacturer company will establish its first Tennessee plant in Wilson County, bringing 249 new jobs to Middle Tennessee, company and state officials say.

NewBasis will invest $16.3 million to open at Lebanon's Alligood Industrial Park, according to an announcement from the state. Alligood Industrial Park is near Interstate 40 and Highway 231.

NewBasis makes fiberglass and polymer concrete below-ground enclosures and utility pads. The company serves a variety of utility, municipality and telecom customers.

The Lebanon facility will be NewBasis's first location outside of its California headquarters, the state's release said.

Deciding on Tennessee came after an "exhaustive search," as the company looks to serve its central and southeast markets, NewBasis President Tony Helf said.

Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and NewBasis officials made the announcement late last week.

