California battles deadly storms with millions under flood watch

1
Regan Morris & Sophie Long - in Santa Barbara, California
·5 min read
Volunteers digging trenches after giant boulders and mud blocked access to some homes in California
Flooding and mudslides have blocked access to some homes

Around 25 million people in California are under a flood watch this weekend as the latest in a parade of deadly storms drenches the state.

Several waterways have flooded, at least 19 people have died and thousands have been told to evacuate their homes.

In Montecito, a town 84 miles (135km) north-west of Los Angeles, locals say the rain aggravates their trauma.

A mudslide here killed 23 people in 2018 and many are afraid it could happen again.

Rita Bourbon credits Italian stone masons with saving her life. The craftsmen built her home more than a century ago and she says it's like a fortress.

She survived the storm five years ago, crying inside with her daughter and some friends as they listened to the sound of boulders and other houses ripped from their foundations crashing into her home.

The next day, the neighbourhood up the coast from Los Angeles was wrecked and almost two dozen were dead, including her neighbour whom she found in her garden in the mud.

People trying to clear a road damaged by storms in California
Landslides triggered by the storms have damaged roads

"It's a sound I used to love," she says of the creek burbling in her garden, which is now bursting with ripe citrus and persimmon trees, as a blue heron drinks from her muddy pool.

"Now I know what it can do. We all have a bit of PTSD."

Montecito creek became a violent, raging flow again this past week, prompting fire officials to issue a "Leave Now!" warning to the entire community, which includes some of California's most famous residents such as Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The evacuation order in Montecito has been lifted, but residents remain on edge. And with so much of the land already saturated, the risk of flooding and landslides is very real.

Abe Powell is the co-founder of the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, formed in 2018 to mobilise volunteers to clean up after the deadly mudslide.

This week, Powell led volunteers around the community, filling sandbags and digging trenches. He took us on a perilous drive up a narrow mountain road where giant boulders and mud blocked access to some homes.

"We don't want to hang around here," he said, looking at the fresh boulders.

Plastic sheets cover a hillside in California which slid away for the first time this week
Plastic sheets were placed on a hillside which slid away for the first time this week

Film producer Steve McGlothen is one of the volunteers. He has lived in the area for half a century and in his cliff top home for 27 years.

Helping others, he said, takes his mind off the problems at his own property and the despair he feels as the rain keeps falling. Plastic sheets cover the hillside, which slid away for the first time this week - an attempt to stop this latest deluge from making the slide worse.

"We're looking at earth that has never moved," he said. "Close to 50 years - this has never moved. It's never been a problem before."

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, joined the volunteers filling sandbags in Santa Barbara. He says the area is a "hot spot" he's concerned about in the coming days.

"We've experienced some 24 trillion gallons of water falling on this state in the last 16 days in the middle of a mega drought," Governor Newsom told the BBC. He says California needs to reimagine the way it manages water, because the infrastructure here was built for a time which no longer exists.

Californians are used to extreme weather - wildfires, drought and the threat of earthquakes, with many awaiting the "Big One" that so many experts predict. But the "storm parade" pummelling California is new.

At least 19 people have died in these storms, which began in late December. A five-year-old boy is still missing after he was ripped from his mother's arms in fast-moving flood water in central California, when they got trapped while driving to school.

In Northern California, vineyards are under water. In Capitola, the historic wharf has been destroyed and the beach town battered. In the storied Salinas Valley, the river is rising and threatening California's famed agricultural heartland.

US President Joe Biden has now ordered federal aid for Sacramento, Merced and Santa Cruz counties.

Nasa climate scientist Kimberley Rain Miner says the challenge with having this many huge storms, back to back, is that the ground is already saturated and can't absorb the amount of water falling quickly.

Rita Bourbon's 'fortress' home in Montecito
Italian stone masons built Rita Bourbon's home more than a century ago and she describes it as a fortress

"If we are unable to slow the warming of the atmosphere, we can expect to see more and more extreme events happening more and more frequently," Miner told the BBC, while surveying storm damage on a beach in Ventura. "And that's global. That's not just in California."

In California everyone is watching their phones, waiting to hear if they should evacuate and wondering where it might be safe to go if they do need to leave town.

For Rita Bourbon, she decided not to wait. Even though she's confident her house will survive, she doesn't want to relive the trauma of another landslide. She opted to visit friends in Los Angeles this weekend.

"I just don't want to go through another mudslide," she said, adding that she would be a "nervous wreck" if she stayed. "Just hearing the creek and the cracking together of boulders. It's better for everyone if I just go."

Recommended Stories

  • 'Not out of the woods yet': Latest California storm brings fresh dangers and worry

    A National Weather Service meteorologist says heavier rains, strong winds and more snow for the mountains are expected Saturday.

  • Greta Thunberg joins German anti-coal protesters

    STORY: Climate activist Greta Thunberg and an estimated 6,000 people marched through mud and rain on Saturday to protest against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine near Luetzerath in Germany.&nbsp;"The carbon is still in the ground. We are still here. Luetzerath is still there. And as long as the carbon is in the ground, this struggle is not over."Earlier this week, police cleared protesters from buildings in the North Rhine-Westphalia state village after a court decision allowed energy giant RWE to go ahead with the expansion.Demonstrators had been occupying them for about two years.RWE and the government had struck a deal to raze the village in exchange for the company’s faster exit from coal as well as saving other villages originally slated for destruction. "The fact that all of you are here is a sign of hope. This is only a part of a much larger global climate movement, a movement for climate and social justice and racial justice. Luetzerath...What happens in Luetzerath doesn't stay in Luetzerath. Germany as one of the biggest polluters in the world has an enormous responsibility."&nbsp;On Saturday, only a few people remained camping out in treehouses and an underground tunnel, but thousands turned up to protest against the mine, which activists say symbolizes Berlin's failing climate policy.Regional police said on Twitter they had used force to stop people from breaking through barriers and nearing the danger zone at the edge of the excavation area.&nbsp;"You are showing clearly today that the changes will not come from the people in power, from governments, from corporations, from the so-called leaders. No, the real leaders are here. It is the people who are sitting in tree houses and those who have been defending Luetzerath for example for years now."&nbsp;The state president said on German radio that energy politics were "not always pretty" but that the coal was needed more than ever in light of the energy crisis confronting Europe's biggest economy.

  • Brock Purdy explains epic high step on run, vein-injection celebration

    Brock Purdy explains his high step on a first-down run and his vein injection celebration to reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seahawks.

  • Relentless rain continues Saturday in California

    Atmospheric rivers continue to pound California, bringing the risk for flash flooding and mudslides. In the higher elevations, heavy snow will continue to blanket the mountain tops. FOX Weather's Jane Minar gives a look at your Saturday forecast.

  • 391 pothole reports in Bay Area in last 12 days, Caltrans says

    In the first 12 days of 2023, Caltrans says they've received 391 reports of potholes across the Bay Area, with more expected as a series of storms are on the way.

  • California road crumbles in Los Padres National Forest due to storm

    The California Department of Transportation says they've had to close a section of Route 33 due to major storm damage. Caltrans gives a look at the downed power lines and earth below the roadway washed away.

  • NFL wild card weekend scores, schedule: 49ers extend win streak by beating Seahawks

    There is a different intensity in the NFL playoffs, starting with wild card weekend. Which teams will punch their exclusive ticket to Super Bowl 57?

  • “We Lost Our Beloved Ones For The Sake Of Education”: An Afghan Girl Who Survived A Suicide Attack In Her Classroom Isn’t Backing Down

    “I want to tell the terrorists that no matter how much oppression you would impose on us, you can't defeat us!” she told BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›

  • Tornado hits Alabama killing 6 in Autauga County

    Tornado, severe weather leaves death and destruction along a 20-mile path in Alabama. (Jan. 13)

  • As tornados hit, survivors hid in tubs, containers

    The harrowing stories of survivors of Thursday’s storm are emerging as residents comb through the wreckage wrought by tornados and blistering winds that have killed at least nine people (January 14) (AP Video by Sharon Johnson)

  • Gov. Newsom visits Santa Barbara County, calls community’s resilience an ‘inspiration’

    “We’re resourceful, we’re rugged, we have grit,” Newsom said during his visit to Montecito.

  • Cowboys add Trayvon Mullen to injury report; Tyron Smith remains limited

    The Cowboys made only one change to their practice report Friday. They added cornerback Trayvon Mullen with an illness. Mullen did not practice, the team’s only player not to practice in some fashion. Right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) remained limited. He popped up on the report Thursday, the first time Smith has appeared on the [more]

  • Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

    Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

  • As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container

    An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm are emerging as residents comb through the wreckage wrought by tornadoes and blistering winds that have led to the deaths of at least nine people. In Alabama’s rural Autauga County, where at least seven people have died, Hollon and his workers saw a massive tornado churning toward them.

  • Emergency evacuations, flood fears in Northern California as new storms slam region

    Flood warnings were in effect for wide swaths of Northern California as new storms threatened flooding in some regions.

  • Security guard targeted homeless and addicted women to sexually assault them, CA cops say

    Three victims have been identified, officials said.

  • Abcarian: Privileged, tormented, and finally, liberated: Prince Harry unshackles himself from the royal family

    Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' is gracious, harsh, self-pitying, self-deprecating and, ultimately, self-aware.

  • 'Extremely dangerous' storm dumps more rain, snow on California; Recovery continues after tornadoes in Alabama

    The stormy weather in California is the latest atmospheric river storm since late December. The storms have left at least 19 people dead.

  • Qualcomm Continues to Hover Near Its 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?

    Qualcomm will face stiff headwinds in the first half of 2023, but its business should recover in the year's second half.

  • Salma Hayek Uses This Affordable Blush for a Rosy Glow at 56

    Salma Hayek used the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic blush in the shade “Love Glow” for her makeup look at the 2023 Golden Globes. Here's where to buy it.