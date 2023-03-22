California battles heavy floods with more rain and wind to come

Cars were abandoned on roads after the Tule River in California was flooded in Corcoran, California

California residents are confronting heavy floods as the state braces for yet another week of storms.

Millions of people in central and southern California, including the Los Angeles area, are under flood watches as the12th atmospheric river this season is forecast to hit the state.

A series of storms have battered the state with snow, floods, landslides and power outages since December.

Parts of the Pacific Coast highway were shut down Tuesday because of flooding.

The National Weather Service said as much as 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain was forecast for coastal and valley areas in Southern California, as well as 6 inches in lower mountain regions.

Houses near the San Joaquin river were partially under water after the storms

Thousands have been evacuated from two small California towns, Alpaugh and Allensworth, in the central part of the state in Tulare County.

Farmland along the Tule River in the central part of California was flooded during this week's storm

Damaging winds and snowfall are also predicted for several parts of the state, while some residents have been forced to wade through several feet of water to reach their homes.

A woman and her dog walked through floodwaters to get back home after the San Joaquin River was flooded

The latest atmospheric river was predicted to hit the southwest and into the central Great Basin as well as the Rocky Mountains by Tuesday evening.

Residents make their way over floodwater after evacuations in the San Joaquin Valley area

Atmospheric rivers occur when water evaporates into the air and is carried along by the wind, creating long currents that flow in the sky like rivers flow on land. They can bring heavy rain and snowfall.

Roads all along Central Valley California farmland were flooded on Tuesday

The extreme flooding this season has caused some parts of California to lift restrictions on water use as the rainfall has helped to ease the state's historic drought. Experts have cautioned that the dry conditions could return next year.

In Huntington Beach, California, swings, bench and an open play area at a community park are under water

Several factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere due to climate change can make extreme rainfall more likely.