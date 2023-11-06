California beach closed after 'aggressive shark activity'; whale washes up with bite marks

Birds stand on the shoreline at sunset as cargo container ships wait off the coast to enter the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles after an oil spill in the Pacific Ocean as seen from Huntington Beach, California on October 4, 2021.

A beachfront community in Orange County, California was shut down after beachgoers witnessed "aggressive shark activity" and an injured whale in the area.

Huntington Beach officials shut down Sunset Beach shoreline and ocean on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for 48 hours after lifeguards spotted a beached juvenile whale with bite marks, said a news release.

Officials said that upon inquiring, beachgoers in the area reported seeing "splashing & aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore."

"As is the city's policy when aggressive shark behavior is witnessed, the shoreline & ocean will be closed for 1 mile in each direction of the incident," said city officials in a statement. "The closure will remain in place for the next 48 hours."

Experts at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) determined the whale's injuries were too substantial and the animal was euthanized, a spokesperson for the city told USA TODAY.

Australia: Officials search for missing man, suspected victim of fatal great white shark attack

Rare ‘virgin birth': Baby shark asexually reproduced at Brookfield Zoo, second in the US

How to help a distressed or stranded animal

If you encounter a marine mammal that is sick, injured, malnourished, entangled, deceased or oiled, the PMMC recommends the following:

Contact authorities immediately

Keep your distance from the animal in order to give the animal the best chance of survival.

Do not pour water on the animal. Federal law prohibits touching, feeding, harassing, removing or returning a beached mammal to the water.

Monitor from a safe distance and make necessary observations. Politely keep other people away from the animal.

'Rare and precious': Watch endangered emperor penguin hatch at SeaWorld San Diego

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly Twitter, @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shark activity closes Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach, California