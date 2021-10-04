California beaches closed after oil spill

Multiple beaches in Southern California were closed after an oil spill occurred in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Huntington Beach, on Oct. 3. The spill is believed to have originated from a breached pipeline, which runs to an offshore rig.

