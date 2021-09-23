California becomes 1st state to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon

A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom makes California the first state to bar mega-retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks.

