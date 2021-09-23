California becomes 1st state to set quota limits for retailers like Amazon

Reuters
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday its subsidiary Eve has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell up to 100 electric aircraft to lessor Bristow Group, sending Embraer shares higher, in the latest sign of dealmaking in the nascent "flying taxis" sector. Brazil-listed Embraer shares, which were also boosted by an upgrade to "buy" from "neutral" by analysts at Goldman Sachs, jumped 11.75% to 23.80 reais in early trading in Sao Paulo. Embraer said in a securities filing that Eve will deliver the first vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to Bristow by 2026.