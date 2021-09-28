California becomes 8th U.S. state to make universal mail-in ballots permanent

FILE PHOTO: Californians vote in the gubernatorial recall election
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California on Monday became the eighth, and by far the largest, U.S. state to make universal distribution of vote-by-mail ballots permanent, a practice that became more widespread during the COVID-19-plagued 2020 election cycle.

The measure requiring mail-in ballots to be routinely sent to every active registered voter from now on was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom as the centerpiece of a package of bills aimed at improving the state's overall election system.

Its enactment in one of the nation's most heavily Democratic states, and the most populous, contrasted sharply with a wave of new voting requirements and limits passed this year by Republican-controlled legislatures in Texas and the battleground states of Georgia, Florida and Arizona.

Republicans advocating such restrictions have cited a need for tighter election security to stamp out alleged fraud that former President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence cost him the November election. Trump and others in his party have falsely singled out mail-in ballots, in particular, as being somehow vulnerable to tampering.

Democrats, and some Republicans, have countered that those claims are unsubstantiated and that enhancing voter convenience through ballots that can be delivered by mail or at "drop-box" collection sites only expands voter participation.

"When voters get a ballot in the mail, they vote," California legislator Marc Berman, chief author of the vote-by-mail bill, said in a statement. "We saw this in the 2020 general election when, in the middle of a global health pandemic, we had the highest voter turnout in California since Harry Truman was president."

Voters in California still have the option of casting their ballots at polling stations on Election Day if they prefer.

California was one of four states - along with Nevada, Vermont and Utah - to embrace universal mail-in ballots during the 2020 election cycle as an alternative to in-person voting in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Like Utah, California had already begun allowing mail-in voting on a county-by-county basis pre-pandemic but expanded it to all voters in 2020. The practice was extended statewide temporarily through 2021, including the recent gubernatorial recall election.

The bill Newsom signed on Monday makes California the eighth state - along with Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii - to make that arrangement permanent, according to the election reform advocacy group RepresentUs.

Utah is among a handful of states where Republican-majority legislatures have passed measures making it easier, not harder, to vote.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senators call for 'full accountability' in World Bank data controversy

    The top Democrat and Republican on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee have urged President Joe Biden to "ensure full accountability" over a World Bank data-rigging controversy that has embroiled International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva. The panel's chairman, Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican Senator James Risch, said in a letter released on Monday that Biden should direct the U.S. Treasury Department to "do their due diligence with all due haste and, as necessary, ensure full accountability."

  • German conservative candidate makes voting blunder on election day

    Germany's conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/conservative-laschet-struggles-momentum-german-leadership-race-2021-09-21 was ridiculed on social media for a misstep on election day on Sunday, capping a campaign marred by embarrassing gaffes that hurt his popularity. The election commissioner said that Laschet's vote would not be disqualified because he had voted for his own party, as expected.

  • Gov. Newsom signs bill expanding protections for garment workers

    SB 62 aims to overhaul the pay model for garment workers, now largely paid subminimum wages, and introduce more accountability into the fashion supply chain.

  • Mexican communities manage their local forests, generating benefits for humans, trees and wildlife

    Jungle near the Palenque ruins, Chiapas, Mexico. Lawrence Murray/Flickr, CC BYThe United Nations is preparing to host pivotal conferences in the coming months on two global crises: climate change and biodiversity loss. As experts have pointed out, these issues are fundamentally, inescapably intertwined. In both cases, human activities are harming nature and the support it provides to people. But that connection also is an opportunity. Protecting places that are both carbon- and species-rich can

  • Chile to lift state of emergency as vaccines beat back COVID infections

    The state of emergency, an extraordinary administrative measure approved by Congress early in 2020, had allowed the government to impose night-time curfews and forced quarantines on hard-hit districts amid the worst of the outbreak. "During the last three months...the health situation ...has evolved favorably, with a very significant reduction in infections, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths," President Sebastian Pinera told reporters. Chile has spearheaded one of the world's fastest and most successful vaccination drives, with nearly three-quarters of its population fully vaccinated, according to a Reuters tally.

  • China's biggest air show to display self-sufficiency drive, military prowess

    China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules. "The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

  • Non-Pfizer recipients wondering when their booster will come

    A rush of patients — and their questions — followed last week's news that the CDC and FDA would greenlight Pfizer-BioNTech COVID boosters, the Washington Post reported.Driving the news: The recommendation that those older than 65, the immunocompromised and those in high-risk jobs includes a lot of people — but it left out most who received the Moderna shot and all who received Johnson & Johnson.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTh

  • White House warns government shutdown could hurt fight against COVID

    The White House warned Monday that the looming government shutdown could hamper efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • We Found Out How Much the Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Makes

    Wondering how much money the celebrity contestants of Dancing with the Stars make from competing on the show? Get all the details about the DWTS pay scale here.

  • Taiwan says needs long-range weapons to deter China

    Taiwan needs to have long-range, accurate weapons in order to properly deter a China that is rapidly developing its systems to attack the island, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday. Taiwan this month proposed extra defence spending of almost $9 billion over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbour China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory. Speaking in parliament, Chiu said Taiwan needed to be able to let China know they could defend themselves.

  • Liz Cheney flips Trump's insult on him, tweeting: 'I like Republican presidents who win re-election'

    Trump sent out a meme of Cheney and former President George W. Bush's faces morphed together after Bush announced his official support for Cheney.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw's misshapen, heavily gerrymandered congressional district may be getting a big makeover this year

    New maps released by Texas Republicans show that Crenshaw could soon represent a safer, less misshapen district in the greater Houston area.

  • Donald Trump could be charged with multiple crimes over his attempts to overturn his loss in Georgia, report says

    The Brookings Institution report says Trump and his allies attempted to pressure Georgia officials to "change the lawful outcome of the election."

  • Trump Keeps Promoting Democrats In Races Against Republicans Who Speak Out Against Him

    Trump invited Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for governor, to replace Republican Gov. Brian Kemp during a rally in Georgia.View Entire Post ›

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • The former Fox News editor who called Arizona for Biden says the Cyber Ninjas audit was meant to undermine trust in elections

    Chris Stirewalt, who's said he lost his job at Fox for calling Arizona for Joe Biden, described the audit as a bid to "to undermine voter confidence."

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Sikorsky celebrates the delivery of its first Connecticut-made high-tech heavy lift helicopter to the US Marines

    Sikorsky Aircraft gave a send-off Friday to its first Connecticut-built CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony suitable for the massive high-tech aircraft. Nearly 100 executives and employees of the Lockheed Martin Corp. helicopter manufacturer and others celebrated in an aircraft hangar at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters, with the helicopter — 99 feet long and ...

  • FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

    Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won. Over the weekend, bits of the firm’s findings — including from various drafts of its report — proliferated on social media, driving a surge in false posts suggesting the election results were flawed. Biden won Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, key to his 10,500-vote win of Arizona.

  • Newsom makes vote-by-mail permanent in California

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Monday enacting a universal vote-by-mail system in the state.