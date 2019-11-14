California is becoming a nightmare. Here's why the state is getting unlivable, according to science.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
- In the past decade, California has seen a devastating drought, enormous and deadly fires, and a skyrocketing homeless population.
- Taken together, these factors are making the state increasingly unlivable.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more.
California is becoming a precarious place to live.
Seven of the state's 10 most destructive fires have occurred in the past decade. From 2011 to 2015, it endured a major drought that forced families in the Central Valley to bathe from buckets and drink water from plastic jugs to avoid contamination. And California's homeless population has increased so much that it now makes up a quarter of the national total.
These problems are only getting worse.
Rents are climbing throughout the state, and the effects of climate change have become more pronounced, posing fundamental threats to the safety and livelihoods of California residents.
Here's how the California dream is turning into a nightmare.
California's fire season is getting longer and more destructive.
Noah Berger/AP
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
George Rose/Getty Images
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Getty Images
Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images