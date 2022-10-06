California begins issuing gas tax rebates to 18 million eligible residents

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone on Thursday raised serious concerns about the proposed $5.4 billion acquisition of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its takeover bid for the broadcast news company that manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets. "We are concerned that this transaction would violate the FCC’s mandate by restricting access to local news coverage, cutting jobs at local television stations, and raising prices on consumers," the two Democrats wrote to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.