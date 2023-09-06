Is California the best state to work in the US? Here’s why one ranking says it is

A global organization that advocates to end poverty and injustice listed California as the No. 1 best place to work in the United States.

Though California’s cost of living is one of the highest in the nation, Oxfam America, a non-profit organization based in Boston, praised the state on wage policies, worker protections and rights to organize. The group collected data and ranked all of the United States’ territories including Puerto Rico and the Washington D.C.

What are California’s wage policies?

Most states — including California — have implemented minimum wages above the federal base pay of $7.25, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

As of Jan. 1, California’s minimum wage is $15.50 per hour, but some cities and counties within the state might have higher minimum wages.

Despite this, according to a United Way study released this year, a third of California families don’t earn enough to support basic needs, such as housing and child care costs.

In Oxfam America’s ranking, California received a score of about 78% for wage policies. Washinton D.C. ranked No. 1 in wage policies with about 86%.

What are California’s worker protections?

Many states have established policies for the health and well-being of the working class, Oxfam America stated.

“In California, workers are protected by labor laws,” the Department of Industrial Relations Labor Enforcement Task Force states “It does not matter where you were born or what your legal status is.” These rights include:

Rest and meal breaks

Minimum wage and overtime

Benefits if injured or unemployed

Safe and healthy jobs

Taking action without being punished

Under worker protections, California ranked No. 2 with about 86% and Oregon ranked No. 1 with about 93%.

New working mothers and pregnant employees in California are among the most protected in the country.

California has strong policies to ensure workers have the right to organize, collectively bargain and negotiate wages.

The state received 100% for rights to organize, according to the Oxfam America ranking.

How did the other states rank?

Oxfam America ranked the top 10 states and territories in the following order:

California Oregon Washington D.C. New York Washington Massachusetts Connecticut Colorado New Jersey Illinois

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.