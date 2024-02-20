California has best — and worst — drivers in US, Forbes says. Which cities topped the list?

California drivers aren’t so bad, after all, according to a new study by Forbes Advisor.

In February, Forbes ranked the 50 of the most populated cities in the United States that have the most dangerous drivers.

The publication listed the top 20 U.S. cities with the worst drivers — and no California cities made the cut.

The publication looked at the number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 residents in each city, as well as incidents that involved a drunk driver, speeding and distracted driver. Forbes also assessed the number of people killed in fatal crashes.

According to the study, the metrics are averages from 2017 to 2021 and come from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool.

Meanwhile, some California cities were ranked on the list for having the best drivers.

This is contrary to what QuoteWizard by LendingTree found in 2022, in which the online insurance service found that nearly 10 California cities had the worst drivers.

Which California cities have the best drivers in the U.S.?

According to Forbes, San Francisco is the top California city in terms of having the best drivers.

It ranked No. 2 on the publication’s top 20 list.

Oakland is No. 7, San Diego is at No. 9 and San Jose at No. 13. Los Angeles follows with the best drivers at No. 14 and Long Beach at No. 17.

Which California cities have the worst drivers?

California isn’t totally in the clear, however.

Fresno ranked No. 22 on Forbes’ list of U.S. cities with the worst drivers, while Bakersfield landed at No. 25 and Sacramento was No. 27.

Which U.S. cities are the most dangerous for drivers?

According to Forbes, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the most dangerous U.S. city to be a driver.

It has the highest number of fatal car crashes involving a distracted driver.

Memphis, Tennessee, followed at No. 2 with the highest total number of fatal car crashes, and Detroit, Michigan, was ranked No. 3 due to its high number of fatal car crash victims.

Here is the list of the top 10 cities in the United States with the worst drivers:

Albuquerque, New Mexico Memphis, Tennessee Detroit, Michigan Tucson, Arizona Kansas City, Missouri Dallas, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Phoenix, Arizona Fort Worth, Texas Tampa, Florida

