New California bill could require cars to have speed limiter technology
A new California bill would require certain vehicles sold or manufactured in the state to be equipped with speed limiter technology. California Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced the new bill, officially known as SB 961, as part of the SAFER California Streets legislation package. The package aims to reduce traffic deaths and injuries statewide. SB 961 would require “every passenger vehicle, motortruck, and bus manufactured or sold in the state” to be equipped with speed limiter technology, starting with the 2027 model year. Details: https://ktla.com/news/california/new-california-bill-could-require-cars-to-have-speed-limiter-technology/