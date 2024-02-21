TechCrunch

If you ask Gemini, Google's flagship GenAI model, to write deceptive content about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, it will, given the right prompt. It's a bad look for Google needless to say -- and is provoking the ire of policymakers, who've signaled their displeasure at the ease with which GenAI tools can be harnessed for disinformation and to generally mislead. This morning, Google DeepMind, the AI R&D division behind Gemini and many of Google's more recent GenAI projects, announced the formation of a new organization, AI Safety and Alignment -- made up of existing teams working on AI safety but also broadened to encompass new, specialized cohorts of GenAI researchers and engineers.