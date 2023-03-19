California braces for more flooding as 2 storms target region; whiteout in Michigan: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Twin storms were forecast to batter California this week, the second one likely to provide the latest of almost a dozen atmospheric rivers to deluge the state in recent months.

The National Weather Service forecast periods of heavy rain and heavy snowfall for the Sierra Nevada with wind gusts reaching 50 mph over the next few days.

"After a tranquil Saturday, active weather is expected to overspread much of the West," the weather service warned.

The first storm had already begun ushering Pacific moisture into California on Sunday and was forecast to spread north quickly up the Pacific Northwest."

 AccuWeather meteorologists warn that twin storms could deliver "significant" precipitation to Northern California before sweeping down to the southern part of the state.

"Any vigorous downpours could further exacerbate river flooding concerns in Northern California," AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton warned.

The second storm, arriving Tuesday, will likely include characteristics of an atmospheric river – a long, flowing region of the atmosphere that carries water vapor through the sky, AccuWeather said. That storm will bring even heavier rain and mountain snow into Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

In this image taken with a drone, a residential swimming pool hangs on a cliffside after a landslide occurred in San Clemente, Calif., on March 16, 2023.
In this image taken with a drone, a residential swimming pool hangs on a cliffside after a landslide occurred in San Clemente, Calif., on March 16, 2023.

STORMS SWEEP CENTRAL US:Blizzard conditions possible

Developments:

►The second storm is likely to focus on Southern California, the ample availability of moisture sending rainfall amounts skyrocketing, AccuWeather said.

►Heavy rain is expected to affect the Los Angeles area Tuesday, and widespread flooding possible. As of March 18, downtown Los Angeles has picked up 24.06 inches of rain since November, more than twice its normal total for the date.

Whiteout in Michigan: Scores of cars crash on interstate

Lake-effect snow showers will continue mainly downwind of the lower Great Lakes early Sunday, the weather service said. In Michigan, Interstate 96 near Portland was fully open Sunday, hours after scores vehicles were involved in a pileup in whiteout conditions. Michigan State Police officials said they closed both eastbound and westbound I-96 just after 5 p.m. on Saturday following the crash on the eastbound lanes. There were whiteout conditions prior to the pileup of up to 100 cars, but the sun was out and skies had cleared by the time they released an image showing the wreckage. Injuries were reported but none were serious, police said.

Video obtained by the State Journal showed many vehicles collided with the cable barrier separating the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Conditions quickly worsened and visibility grew poor just prior to the pileup. Some drivers bumped into guard rails, while others couldn't stop and slammed into cars ahead of them.

Floodwaters trap hikers in Grand Canyon

Floodwaters are beginning to recede in the Havasupai Tribe area near Grand Canyon National Park, where tourists were trapped overnight over the weekend, the tribe said on its Facebook page. Tribal guides were leading hikers around the creek waters into the village on a back trail. The tribe reported Friday that flooding had washed away a bridge to the campground, and an unknown number of campers were evacuated Saturday, including some by helicopter. The area is deep in a gorge, reachable only by foot,  helicopter, horse or mule.

"No cameras, no pictures as you are guided through areas that are generally closed to tourists," the Facebook post said. "These are sacred sites so please be respectful and follow directions. We are doing all we can to make reasonable accommodations."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather live updates: California braces for another atmospheric river

Recommended Stories

  • Atmospheric river event takes aim at California next week

    A potent storm is expected to slam into the West late this weekend into the first half of next week. 2-3 inches of rain is possible in parts of California. 3-4 feet of snow will once again be possible for the Sierra Nevada.

  • Battered Central California braces for next storm beginning Monday

    Battered Central California braces for next storm beginning Monday

  • More Storms Set to Hit California This Week, Continuing Deluge

    The West Coast is bracing for another round of storms beginning Sunday, with wet weather expected in California through the middle of the week and the Sierra Nevada region anticipating more snow. A first storm will roll through the Central and Northern California coast Sunday night, delivering a modest amount of rain as well as more than a foot of snow in the mountains, with little impact in the southern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The next storm will hit Southern California harder beginning Tuesday morning, meteorologist Brian Hurley said, with potential flooding in low-lying areas and heavy snow at higher elevations.

  • Winter Weather Prompts Travel Warnings in Northern New Mexico

    Snow swept across parts of northern New Mexico on Friday, March 17, prompting travel warnings in the region.Footage posted by Angel Fire Resort on Friday shows snow covering its ski slopes in Colfax County, where it received 15 inches of new snow overnight, according to the caption.The National Weather Service said snow showers would wind down in central parts of the state in the early afternoon, but “ramp up” across south-central areas on Friday evening. Credit: Angel Fire Resort via Storyful

  • Race director speaks about the United Airline New York City Half Marathon.

    CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with Ted Metellus of New York Road Runners about the race.

  • UFC 286 video: Dusko Todorovic knee injury ends Christian Leroy Duncan fight early

    An unforeseen knee injury ended Dusko Todorovic vs. Christian Leroy Duncan on the UFC 286 prelims Saturday in London.

  • East Asians more likely to develop stomach cancer because of lower alcohol tolerance, new study says

    East Asian people are more likely to develop a more aggressive type of stomach cancer because of their higher likelihood of alcohol intolerance, according to a new study led by researchers in Japan.

  • UK man sentenced for murder after drunkenly telling police 'what happened'

    British police have released bodycam footage showing Marek Hecko drunkenly returning to the scene where he murdered Adrian Ellingford.

  • More rain, snow coming to storm-battered West Coast.

    Another series of strong storms will be bringing rain and mountain snow to the West Coast this week.

  • California's recent pivot in water supply release is prudent

    Suspending environmental regulations for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta a plus as California’s climate changes require a flexible approach.

  • Martha Stewart Shares the Serum She Says Keeps Her Skin Looking ‘Really Good’ at 81

    Martha Stewart on the beauty and fitness products she loves to look and feel her best at 81 years old. She swears by Mario Badescu serums and Skechers sneakers.

  • Putin visits Crimea on annexation anniversary, as grain deal extended

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation, a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the Ukraine conflict.Turkey meanwhile announced the extension of a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export grain following Russia's offensive, but Kyiv and Moscow disagreed if the agreement was prolonged for 60 or 120 days.Putin's surprise visit to Crimea was his first to the peninsula since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year, apart from when he drove across the bridge linking the territory to mainland Russia last December.He was shown visiting the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol, accompanied by the local Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to images broadcast by Russian state TV.Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram that Putin had been expected to take part in the opening of a children's art school by video link.&nbsp;"But Vladimir Vladimirovich came in person. Himself. Behind the wheel. Because on such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol," he said.Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 following a referendum that was not recognised by Kyiv and the international community.&nbsp;Speaking at the Davos forum in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine aimed to take back Crimea, "our land". Moscow has refused to include it in possible peace talks.Putin's visit came a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over the "deportation" of Ukrainian children.More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the start of the conflict last year, according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told AFP Friday that Putin was now liable for arrest if he set foot in any of the court's more than 120 member states.The 70-year-old Russian leader has yet to publicly comment on the warrant.- 'Void' ICC warrant -But the ICC move triggered a wave of condemnation from Moscow, which dismissed the orders as "void".Russia is not a party to the ICC so it was unclear if or how Putin could ever end up in the dock.&nbsp;The Hague-based court's shock decision also came ahead of the Moscow visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to sign accords ushering in a new era of ties.Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday.China, a major Russian ally, has sought to position itself as a neutral party, urging Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict through negotiations.In a 12-point position paper on the conflict last month, China called for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.But Western leaders have repeatedly criticised Beijing for failing to condemn Russia's offensive, accusing it of providing Moscow with diplomatic cover for its assault.Ukraine's and China's foreign ministers held a telephone call Thursday, in which China's Qin Gang urged Kyiv and Moscow to restart peace talks "as soon as possible".His Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba said the call included discussion of "the significance of the principle of territorial integrity", without giving details.Last autumn, the Kremlin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian territories, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, despite not controlling them completely.- Grain deal extended -In Ankara, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two sides have agreed to extend the deal that has allowed Kyiv, a major grain exporter, to resume exports.But there was disagreement over the terms.Ukraine's infrastructure minister said the deal had been extended for 120 days, but a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry said Moscow had agreed to a 60-day extension.Ukraine's Black Sea ports were blocked by warships after Russia sent in troops in February 2022.A deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 -- and signed by Kyiv and Moscow -- had allowed for the safe passage of exports. It was extended for 120 days in November.bur/yad

  • Another series of storms to slam West, including waterlogged California, with more heavy rain, snow this week

    A brief stretch of dry weather across California has ended as the FOX Forecast Center tracks another series of strong storms expected to bring more heavy rain and mountain snow to the West, including the waterlogged Golden State.

  • What Duke players said about Tennessee basketball, NCAA Tournament matchup

    Tennessee basketball and Duke are playing for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

  • Tulare County farmers band together after recent storms costed millions

    It's a billion-dollar industry that's being impacted by aggressive water. Now data from farmers is showing how bad the recent storms have been for business.

  • Projecting the Eagles starting defense after first wave of NFL free agency

    We're projecting the Philadelphia Eagles' starting defense following Darius Slay's return during the first wave of NFL free agency and some key signings.

  • Why Wasn’t Albert DeSalvo From Boston Strangler Prosecuted for the Murders?

    Albert DeSalvo confessed but was never tried for the murders of the 13 women strangled to death in and around Boston, as recounted in Hulu's "Boston Strangler."

  • Soggy Sunday, Dry Break Monday in Northern California

    Soggy Sunday, Dry Break Monday in Northern California

  • Miranda Lambert's Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Cryptic Instagram Post

    Country superstar Miranda Lambert revealed that she's parting ways with her record label of 20 years. Fans flooded her with support.

  • The Masked Singer star Nicole Scherzinger talks X Factor rumours

    The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger addresses X Factor return rumours and if she would reunite with The Pussycat Dolls