California braces for more rain after NYE deluge

Associated Press

When lawyers argue before the Supreme Court, a small white light goes on to tell them when their time is almost expired and then a red light signals when they should stop. The lengthy arguments have to do with a change the justices have made to their argument style, a switch tied to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the justices asking more questions. Justices have said in the past that lawyers' written briefs, not oral arguments, most influence their decisions, so it's unclear if the extra time is really helping them decide cases.