California weather: ‘Pineapple Express’ slams West Coast with heavy rain and wind

The first of the back-to-back atmospheric rivers has slammed into the US West Coast, packing torrential rain and strong winds, and raising the threat of flash floods and landslides.

The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems expected to hit the region.

The storm made landfall on Wednesday, causing heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and Rockslides in northern California. In Saratoga, one person was injured after a tree fell on a house, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bay Area, Sacramento and San Diego are under flood watch. The storm is set to spread across Southern California on Thursday.

The second storm in the series will arrive in California over the weekend and has the potential to be much stronger,

Models suggest it could intensify as it approaches the coast of California, a process called bombogenesis in which a spinning low-pressure system rapidly deepens.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations centre and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

Key Points

Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain to California

Up to seven of inches rain possible in some locations

What are ‘atmospheric rivers’?

California prepares to brave weather a year after 20 people died in flooding

15:00 , Andrea Blanco

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

Brian Ferguson, Cal OES deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast up into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Ferguson said.

Last winter, California was battered by numerous drought-busting atmospheric rivers that unleashed extensive flooding, big waves that hammered shoreline communities and extraordinary snowfall that crushed buildings. More than 20 people died.

The memory was in mind in Capitola, along Monterey Bay, as Joshua Whitby brought in sandbags and considered boarding up the restaurant Zelda’s on the Beach, where he is kitchen manager.

“There’s absolutely always a little bit of PTSD going on with this just because of how much damage we did take last year,” Whitby said Wednesday.

Full evolution of the Pineapple Express moving into California and the associated massive mid-latitude cyclone spinning off the West Coast.



Weather is awesome. pic.twitter.com/wTRqeSJmpV — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 1, 2024

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenches Northern California while moving south

14:32 , Andrea Blanco

The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched Northern California on Thursday, flooding roads while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds.

Heavy rain and gusty winds that began hitting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday evening were expected to continue powering down the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The river of rain “will be taking aim at mostly Southern California” on Thursday, weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said.

The Los Angeles and San Diego areas will be in the bullseye for heavy rain on Thursday, “especially for some of the higher elevations where they tend to get most of the rainfall — or the heaviest rainfall — with these atmospheric river events,” he said.

The weather service issued a flood watch into Friday morning for the Bay Area and the Central Coast because of possible flooding of rivers, streams, some roads and areas scarred by previous wildfires.

Forecasters also said the Central Coast could see waves up to 18 feet high on Thursday and Friday.

Service on San Francisco’s iconic cable cars were halted as a safety precaution, and Pacifica, a coastal city in San Mateo County, saw more than an inch of rain in a single hour.

AP

Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain to California

11:00 , Mike Bedigan

A massive atmospheric river known as a “Pineapple Express” is barrelling towards the US West Coast, with torrential rain and powerful winds raising the threat of heavy flooding and landslides.

Forecasters warned that up to eight inches of rain expeced in some areas of northern California.

Here’s what you need to know about the approaching storms:

California weather forecast: Pair of atmospheric rivers set to bring heavy rain

What are ‘atmospheric rivers’?

09:00 , Mike Bedigan

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth's ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.

A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is called the "Pineapple Express" – predicted to soon hit California – because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada's West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.

Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapor to form a "river," which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the west coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.

According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire west coast of North America, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.

Los Angeles residents advised to start preparing for storms

07:30 , Mike Bedigan

The Los Angeles branch of the National Weather Service issued a seven-day summary of the appraoching storms, advising residents to begin preparing.

The forecaster said that the first storm – a “Pineapple Express” lasting Wednesday and Thursday – would see moderate flooding focused on roads.

A more severe second storm, taking place from Sunday to Tuesday or Wednesday next week, would see growing potential for damaging flooding rain, strong winds, and lots of mountain snow.

“Start preparing now. Adjust plans. Grab sandbags. Mountain communities, grab extra supplies in case you are stranded,” NWS LA wrote on X.

7 day summary. Storm #1 = moderate flooding focused on roads. Storm #2 = growing potential for damaging flooding rain, strong winds, lots of mountain snow. Start preparing now. Adjust plans. Grab sandbags. Mountain communities, grab extra supplies in case you are stranded. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ykFhqCEqkT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2024

More states under flash flood threat as San Diego recovers from devastating rain

05:30 , Mike Bedigan

The “Pineapple Express” storms and subsequent weather warnings come after the city of San Diego in southern California recovers from life-threatening floods.

Last week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency after torrential rain deluged the area, causing flash flooding which inundated people’s homes and cars.

Read the full story here:

San Diegans cry, hug, outside damaged homes after stunning flash floods in normally balmy city

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activates operations center

03:30 , Mike Bedigan

Earlier on Wednesday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather as the first of two atmospheric river storms hit the state.

Brian Ferguson, California OES deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast up into the mountains.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Mr Ferguson said.

‘Pineapple Express’ to move southeastward across California

02:30 , Mike Bedigan

John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com said that the “Pineapple Express” storm – the first of two atmospheric river storms – would gradually work its way southeastward across across California over the next 24 hours.

“It will just kind of gradually pushout eastward into central California and places like Fresno and Bakersfield late this afternoon or this evening, and then it'll move into Los Angeles by late tonight,” he said, speaking to The Independent.

“Then the heaviest rain tomorrow is going to be from Los Angeles eastward and southeast or through San Diego and over to Palm Springs. That's where we'll see the heavy rain kind of sort of the day tomorrow.

“So yeah, it's just kind of gradually works southeastward across across the state the next 24 hours.”

Commuters in LA area urged to take caution this week

01:30 , Mike Bedigan

Commuters in the Los Angeles should consider working from home if possible or exercise caution on roads as heavy rain storms close in.

Experts have advised those who are travelling, should do so only if necessary and allow extra time to reach destinations. If encountering high water, alternate routes should be sought.

On Wednesday night or Thursday morning, people should consider working remotely as widespread highway flooding is expected in the Los Angeles area.

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California

00:28 , Mike Bedigan

Officials have urged precaution as the first of the two imminent atmospheric river storms hits California.

Read the full story here:

First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California. Officials urge storm preparations

Watch: Atmospheric river continues to impact the West Coast

Wednesday 31 January 2024 23:30 , Mike Bedigan

The atmospheric river continues to impact the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/ENrHzvgiz9 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 31, 2024

Atmospheric river storms ‘not unusual’ says meteorologist

Wednesday 31 January 2024 22:30 , Mike Bedigan

The arrival of the imminent atmospheric river storms is not “terribly unusual” for this time of year, a meteorolgist has said.

John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com, told The Independent: “This isn't terribly unusual for something, you know, late January, early February, especially in an El Nino kind of a pattern, it certainly becomes a lot stormier usually... so I wouldn't say it's that unusual to get a storm that dumps to four inches of rain across California like this one is going to.”

El Nino is a climate pattern that causes the Pacific jet stream to move south and spread further east. During winter, this leads to wetter conditions than usual in the southern US and warmer and drier conditions in the north.

Mr Feerick continued: “It does look like we had kind of a break in the action out there really the last week or so. It's just turning more active again, and it looks like this one moves in but then it moves away to the east, but then another storm comes into California as we head on Sunday.”

Wet weather likely to last through next week in California

Wednesday 31 January 2024 21:17 , Mike Bedigan

A longer forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that another atmospheric river event was “likely” for southern portions of the West next week, bringing “heavy rain and high winds” to California and the Southwest, along with heavy snow at higher elevations.

According to the forecaster there is at least a 70 per cent chance of “above normal precipitation” from central and southern California eastward across the Southwest from 6-10 February.

In addition, moderate risks of hazardous, heavy precipitation are forecast for 9-9 February or southwestern portions of California and central Arizona.

“The heavy precipitation could lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in regions that have recently received heavy rains. Heavy snow is expected at higher elevations,” the NWS said.

Travel conditions may be negatively impacted by unsettled weather.

Up to seven of inches rain possible in some locations

Wednesday 31 January 2024 20:35 , Mike Bedigan

According to forecaster AccuWeather the heavy rain driving in as part of the storm may result in some inland areas seeing around seven inches of rain in the coming days.

The forecaster said that localised flooding and areas of difficult travel are likely across the state from Wednesday through Thursday night, as the storm moves inland.

AccuWeather said: “The highest rainfall totals are expected to reside across Northern and coastal California, where 2-4 inches of rain can fall. Some locations can even approach the AccuWeather Local StormMax of 7 inches of rain from this storm.

“In addition, strong gusty winds can be expected over a large portion of Central and Northern California from Wednesday into Wednesday night. These winds, over 40 mph from near Los Angeles to near the Oregon border, can cause localized wind damage, power outages and difficult travel.”

Flash floods possible in parts of Los Angeles County

Wednesday 31 January 2024 19:40 , Mike Bedigan

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said that in large parts of Los Angeles County there was a a slight risk of “excessive rainfall” meaninghas that such areas could exceed flash flood guidance later on Wednesday and Thursday.

NWS Los Angeles also predicted that gales of 35 to 40 knots were expected, producing hazardous seas and high surf periodically through the coming week.

“Use caution near the water and remain in port or seek safe harbor!” the forecaster wrote on X.

The Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) has parts of our area in a Slight (> 15%) Risk or Marginal (>5%) Risk for "excessive rainfall", meaning those areas could exceed flash flood guidance later today and Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/shDZR2aT4Z — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2024

Why are back-to-back atmospheric rivers a high flood risk?

Wednesday 31 January 2024 19:19 , Mike Bedigan

According Qian Cao, a hydrologist at the University of California, San Diego, consecutive atmospheric rivers, known as atmospheric river (AR) families, can cause significant flooding.

In an article for The Conversation, Dr Cao wrote: “The first heavy downpours saturate the ground. As consecutive storms arrive, their precipitation falls on soil that can’t absorb more water.

“That contributes to more runoff. Rivers and streams fill up. In the meantime, there may be snowmelt due to warm temperatures, further adding to the runoff and flood risk.

“California experienced a historic run of nine consecutive atmospheric rivers in the span of three weeks in December 2022 and January 2023. The storms helped bring most reservoirs back to historical averages in 2023 after several drought years, but they also produced damaging floods and debris flows.

“The cause of AR families is an active area of research. Compared with single atmospheric river events, AR families tend to be associated with lower atmospheric pressure heights across the North Pacific, higher pressure heights over the subtropics, a stronger and more zonally elongated jet stream and warmer tropical air temperatures.

“Large-scale weather patterns and climate phenomena such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO, also play an important role in the generation of AR families. An active MJO shift occurred during the early 2023 events, tilting the odds toward increased atmospheric river activity over California.

“A recent study by scientists at Stanford and the University of Florida found that storms within AR families cause three to four times more economic damage when the storms arrive back to back than they would have caused by themselves.”

A two-part storm

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:53 , Mike Bedigan

The atmospheric river is expected to hit California in two parts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that the first storm will affect the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Acoording to the forecaster the second storm system is expected to reach Southern California sometime on Sunday, beginning a “lengthy storm cycle’’ that could bring widespread rain totals of two to four inches in lower elevations, and possibly twice as much in south-facing mountains.

Storm #1 is coming Wednesday and Thursday. Storm #2 will affect the region sometime between Sunday and Wednesday (Feb 4-7). Storm #2 has a growing potential for damaging flooding and is the one of most concern. Stay tuned for more details as they become available. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/1hkb55zQDH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 31, 2024

Watch: Pineapple Express weather system explained

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:40 , Mike Bedigan

Plenty happening in the west! Soaking #rain across #California is expected through today and into tomorrow. It's not just the rain, we also have plenty of #snow set to fall across the mountains. #CAwx #nvwx #PineappleExpress pic.twitter.com/IWAEOQYNOs — Bree Guy (@breeguywx) January 31, 2024

Storms will affect ‘major population centres’ in California

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:25 , Mike Bedigan

During a webcast on Tuesday, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters that the the approaching storms would be a “classic” atmospheric river and would be “moderate-to-strong”.

The upcoming storms will “affect all of California’s major population centers,” according to Mr Swain.

“Storm number one will be moderate to strong. Nothing earth-shattering. It won’t be any catastrophe, but it could cause fairly widespread urban and small stream flooding in Northern California,” he said.

“The heavier rains and the stronger winds with storm number one are probably going to be from the Monterey Bay area northward. So this will be a storm that affects the [San Francisco] Bay Area during the evening commute.”

Mr Swain noted that colder air will accompany the second dose of stormy weather that is expected to arrive in the state on Sunday.

“With the Sunday-Monday storm in the Sierra Nevada, there actually could be quite a bit more snowfall,” he said.

Incoming storms to bring ‘significant rain, snow and winds’

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:52 , Mike Bedigan

The incoming storm system will bring significant rain, higher elevation snow and winds to southwest California on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said.

The forecaster urged the public to use caution in case of water ponding on roads and icy conditions with blowing snow in the mountains, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected as the second storm moves in.

The NWS further north in Sacramento added that stronger storm conditions are expected heading into the weekend.

Plan ahead for periods of moderate to heavy rain tomorrow-Thursday as the next storm system moves in. Ponding of water on roads, longer than normal commutes, moderate rises on rivers & minor flooding of poor drainage areas/small streams will be possible! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tv8llg5sN5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 30, 2024

National Weather Service warns of flash flooding on West Coast

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:45 , Mike Bedigan

🌧️A wetter pattern is in store for much of the West Coast through the end of the week with Flash Flooding concerns over portions of the Oregon and California coasts on Wednesday. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/IrCRaGx3VN — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 30, 2024

California braces for powerful back to back atmospheric river storms

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:43 , Mike Bedigan

Californians enjoying a dry, warm start to the year are now bracing for a pair of powerful storms that is headed towards the state.

The two atmospheric river storms are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend. The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.

Follow here for The Independent’s live coverage of the incoming weather:

Watch: Atmospheric river continues to impact the West Coast

Wednesday 31 January 2024 22:34 , Mike Bedigan

The atmospheric river continues to impact the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/ENrHzvgiz9 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) January 31, 2024