California bride goes viral for wearing $47 Shein dress at her 'minimal' wedding

A couple in California got married off of a California motorway in a ceremony where the bride wore a $47 dress from Shein.



While planning their wedding, Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough decided to keep their wedding “as minimal as possible” with an event budget of $500.



The couple first met in Las Vegas in 2016 and kept contact with each other through social media before reconnecting in 2018 when they began dating. They were engaged for one month and got married on Feb. 12.



The two celebrated their big day at a free location along the Angeles Crest Highway and did not provide their guests with food or drinks. Only 30 to 40 of their closest friends and family members were invited, and the couple were gifted with flowers and a runner.



"Our village is strong. People paid to fly out here to come to a wedding, and they knew if they wanted food and drinks, it's available for purchase, and they knew that," said Kiara. "I didn't hear anyone complain."



Rather than purchasing an expensive wedding dress, Kiara chose to buy a $47 white dress from Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein.



“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset that I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,” Kiara said in an interview with Good Morning America.









The couple spent most of their budget on an arch that cost $200, while guests pitched in for a wedding cake. Joel also bought his suit for about $100 on the online fashion retailer Boohoo.



Kiara posted photos and two TikTok videos of her wedding dress and reception. According to her TikTok, the wedding was planned in under two months.















Kiara’s TikTok video of her wedding dress has garnered over 1 million views since its upload on March 18, while her wedding day video has amassed over 133,400 views since it was uploaded on March 10.



Joel, a former professional basketball player, currently works as a high school basketball coach, while Kiara works as a social media manager and content creator.



Feature Image via KIARA BRK

