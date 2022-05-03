California Briefly Inches Closer to 100% Clean Energy Goal
(Bloomberg) -- California briefly got closer to reaching its goal of obtaining 100% of its power from clean energy.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions
End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial Shock
Citi Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks
Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets Wrap
Ukraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in Speech to Kyiv
The Golden State’s main grid ran on 99.87% renewables for about two minutes on Saturday, the California Independent System Operator said in a statement Monday. That broke a previous record of 97.58% that was set on April 3, the grid operator said.
California has set a target to have all of its electricity come from renewable or zero-carbon energy sources by 2045. Hitting close to that target, even briefly, helps demonstrate the advances being made to eventually achieve the goal, according to the California ISO.
Read more: Megadrought Threatens Summer of California Blackout Risk
The push to transition away from fossil fuels hasn’t been smooth, as the state has struggled to keep the lights on the past two summers during heatwaves.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
An Entire Neighborhood Is Being Flipped by a Los Angeles Developer
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.