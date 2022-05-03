California Briefly Inches Closer to 100% Clean Energy Goal

(Bloomberg) -- California briefly got closer to reaching its goal of obtaining 100% of its power from clean energy.

The Golden State’s main grid ran on 99.87% renewables for about two minutes on Saturday, the California Independent System Operator said in a statement Monday. That broke a previous record of 97.58% that was set on April 3, the grid operator said.

California has set a target to have all of its electricity come from renewable or zero-carbon energy sources by 2045. Hitting close to that target, even briefly, helps demonstrate the advances being made to eventually achieve the goal, according to the California ISO.

The push to transition away from fossil fuels hasn’t been smooth, as the state has struggled to keep the lights on the past two summers during heatwaves.

