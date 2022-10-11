California broadens pot eradication effort

Reuters
China's Xi Jinping became the country's top leader a decade ago when he was named general secretary of the Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission at the party's 18th congress. At the 20th Party Congress, set to begin on Oct. 16, Xi is widely expected to secure a third leadership term, cementing his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China. In doing so he moved China from a tradition of collective leadership, with the general secretary considered first among equals on the politburo standing committee, to what is now widely seen as supreme leadership.