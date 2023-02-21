A California burger chain expands with another store opening in the Charlotte area

A California burger joint will open its fourth North Carolina store, this time in Monroe, as the chain expands in the Charlotte region.

The Habit Burger Grill, known for its cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers, will debut March 1 at 2121 W. Roosevelt Blvd. near Monroe Crossing Road, the company exclusively told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

The Monroe store is part of The Habit Burger’s expansion plan to open 15 stores in the Charlotte region. Another store is planned at Mooresville at 379 W. Plaza Drive in the former Popeye’s site off Interstate 77. The company does not have a schedule yet for opening the store, company officials said.

What to expect at The Habit Burger

Along with its burgers cooked over an open flame, Habit Burger’s menu includes sandwiches such as marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steaks, sides like tempura green beans and salads, plus milkshakes.

The Monroe restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru with curbside pick-up and delivery available via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com.

Indoor self-serve kiosks also are available. Delivery is through third-party vendors: Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Both Charlotte-area stores will be free-standing buildings, 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, the Observer previously reported. Both stores have drive-thrus. Before the COVID pandemic, The Burger Habit chain was 65% dine-in.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Events before opening

The Habit Burger will hold several pre-opening events.

▪ On Saturday, the first 200 customers at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. receive a free Charburger, fries and drink.

▪ On Monday and Tuesday: The first 200 customers at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. receive a free chargrilled meal from a pre-set menu.

Customers must be CharClub member and present VIP invitation by signing up at habitburger.com/monroe/.

About The Habit Restaurants

The first Habit Burger Grill opened in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969.

The Habit Burger Grill has over 350 restaurants in 14 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

There are 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia.

The Carolinas stores are part of the company’s expansion plan to open 2,000 stores in the U.S. and 10,000 worldwide, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

In 2019, Habit Burger opened two stores locally, one at 7740 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., and another at 209 S. Kings Drive in Charlotte. The South Carolina store is still open but the Charlotte store closed within a year.

The Habit Burger’s other North Carolina stores are in Clemmons, Burlington and Fayetteville. Another store is expected to open this year in Greensboro.