A California café that posted a sign looking for staff who don't cry, are never late, and have no excuses said the job advert was 'too harsh'

Customers dining on the outdoor patio of a Kreation Organic Kafe & Juicery in California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A café's advert, shared by a Twitter user, said it wanted staff who didn't cry and had "no excuses."

Kreation Organic took its sign down after the tweet, said the Twitter user who shared the picture.

The café said the sign was too harsh but asked people to give its HR head the benefit of the doubt.

A café that said it was looking for staff who didn't cry, were never late, and had no excuses also said its job advertisement was "too harsh."

Kreation Organic, a juice chain in California, put up a laminated poster at one of its outlets that said it "was still looking for that special person," showed a picture posted on Twitter and Reddit on Monday, which garnered more than 35,000 likes and 6,300 upvotes, respectively. The location of the café wasn't specified.

The job advert said it was searching for an employee who was "actually available, has an open schedule, doesn't cry, is never late, has no excuses, works hard, has no bullsh*t, smiles no matter what," the picture showed.

Kreation took the poster down one day after the tweet was published, the Twitter user who shared the picture said.

After the picture of Kreation's job advertisement went viral, the company issued a response on its own Twitter feed that confirmed the company had removed the poster.

"We absolutely agree that the wording on the signage was way too harsh," the company wrote. It said the advert — made by its human-resources hiring manager — hadn't gone through its "normal approval process for marketing materials."

"Please give them the benefit of the doubt that they aren't familiar enough with our 'Kreation language' yet," it added.

The QR code on the poster linked to the job-openings page on Kreation's website, which showed 22 open positions.

Seven of the positions were for baristas or in smoothie production, and 11 were for cashiers or in customer service. The positions pay $15 an hour plus tips, and an employee is expected to "stand during entire shift, often up to 8 hours with frequent bending, squatting, and lifting plates, boxes, and objects up to 30 pounds up to 5 times per shift," the website said.

Kreation didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

