California’s Caldor fire burns 100,000 acres as it rips through small towns

Gabrielle Canon in San Francisco
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Fred Greaves/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Fred Greaves/Reuters

The raging Caldor fire in northern California has burned more than 100,000 acres and destroyed more than 500 structures after surging over the weekend.

Fueled by warm winds and drought-stricken vegetation, the fire, burning south-west of Lake Tahoe, surged through more than 30,000 acres in two days and by Monday morning had consumed about 106,500 acres.

Crews battling the blaze achieved 5% containment, helped by moderate humidity and lower overnight temperatures that helped calm the fire on Sunday night, but officials said the firefight through steep rugged terrain has been difficult.

“These are very, very dry drought-ridden areas that we are dealing with,” said Diana Swart, a spokesperson for the Amador El Dorado unit of Cal Fire. She said the forest understory was filled with dense layers of dead and dry leaves, branches, and stumps. “Everything is primed to start – we just haven’t had enough water,” she said.

Faced with threats from big blazes and the high risk for new ignitions, all national forests in northern California have been closed to the public through Labor Day, officials announced over the weekend.

Thousands have also been forced to flee the fires burning across California, as more communities remain under threat from the fast-moving flames. Already, close to 2,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed in the state, according to the California department of forestry and fire protection (Cal Fire), and the count continues.

Of those, 551 have been counted in the Caldor fire burn scar, which ripped through small towns tucked into the forested mountainsides in El Dorado county.

The blaze, which erupted on August 14, quickly exploded in size, overwhelming the few-hundred firefighters and other personnel fighting to contain it early on. Officials at the time noted that it was difficult to deploy enough resources from the start with so many other big fires burning across the region.

“A drawdown on resources is definitely a factor,” Swart said, mentioning the Dixie fire, which has burned more than 725,800 acres to the north and threatens homes in five counties. More than 6,000 personnel are fighting to wrangle the blaze, which is now the largest single fire ever recorded in California and is 40% contained.

Drought is currently affecting close to half of the contiguous US, according to the US Drought Monitor. More than 95% of California is classified as experiencing severe drought conditions and nearly half of the state stricken by exceptional drought, the agency’s highest classification. The climate crisis, which has intensified the dry conditions and increased heatwaves that bake moisture out of the environment, has played a direct role in the worsening wildfires that have been increasingly difficult to contain.

There are 93 large fires total that have already burned more than 2.5m acres across 13 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and more than 26,000 people are working to contain the conflagrations.

“The entire western United States is having fire problems right now,” Swart added. “When we can we will get resources from out of state, but they are also working their fires as well.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No containment, new threats from Northern California fire

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. There was zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles (399 square kilometers) of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14.

  • Calif. Community Perplexed by Unexplained Deaths of Family: 'What the Heck Happened?'

    John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog were found dead in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17

  • California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

    More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety. In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there were no red flag warnings for critical conditions but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said fire danger was expected to remain elevated through midweek. Containment increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles (2,926 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

  • Update on 4 49ers injured vs. Chargers

    A quick #49ers injury update after Sunday night's win.

  • California’s Calder Fire jumps highway, threatens more mountain towns

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

  • Young family found dead near Yosemite

    Authorities are searching for answers after the bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chong, their 1-year-old daughter and family dog were discovered on a popular hiking path in the Sierra National Forest.

  • Nevada Guard Fights Caldor Fire Flames From Above

    Firefighters worked to contain the Caldor Fire as the blaze reached 104,309 acres, officials said on Monday, August 23.Over 1,610 personnel were fighting the wildfire, which has been burning since August 14, and was at five percent containment on Monday.The Nevada Guard posted this footage of aircrew fighting the flames from the sky “southwest of Lake Tahoe”.Mandatory evacuation orders were in place at the time. Credit: Nevada Guard via Storyful

  • Watch: Trout fall from sky into Colorado’s remote lakes

    Dozens of Colorado’s high-altitude lakes received thousands of cutthroat trout fingerlings last Monday and Tuesday as part of the state’s aerial stocking program.

  • Tennessee Animal Shelter in Desperate Need of Foster Homes After Historic Flooding

    Waverly Animal Shelter needs our help.

  • Rejuvenated Tropical Storm Marty arises from Grace's remains

    Marty, which formed south-southwest of the southern Baja, Calif., peninsula Monday, is actually the remnants of what was Hurricane Grace -- reorganized as a new tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean.

  • 'I don't know what we'll do': Haiti quake survivors fear for children's future

    CAMP-PERRIN, Haiti, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Many survivors of the earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti are growing worried about how they will provide for their children, with more than half a million minors feared to be at risk from the fallout. The Aug. 14 quake hammered infrastructure, destroying or damaging some 130,000 homes, cutting off roads and pitching thousands of families in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country into an uncertain future. When the magnitude 7.2 quake struck, homemaker Lovely Jean was resting inside the general hospital of the southern city of Les Cayes, while her three-day-old baby, Love Shaiska, was in the neonatal ward being treated for an infection.

  • 25 Worthwhile Dessert Recipes That'll Make People Say, "Where Did You Get This Recipe?"

    Bake it till you make it.View Entire Post ›

  • Wild weekend in Utah: An albatross, Tony Romo makes the cut, a female golfer makes history

    An eventful weekend saw an albatross as well as an NFL announcer and a women's college golfer make the cut.

  • Caldor Fire Smoke Hangs Thick in Air in South Lake Tahoe

    Firefighters worked to contain the Caldor Fire burning in California as the blaze reached 104,309 acres, officials said on Monday, August 23.Over 1,610 personnel were fighting the wildfire, which has been burning since August 14, and was at five percent containment on Monday.Twitter user @LakeGirl530 says this footage shows the “miserable” scene in South Lake Tahoe, California, as the smoke hung heavy in the air on August 22.Mandatory evacuation orders were in place at the time. Credit: @LakeGirl530 via Storyful

  • Jordan Spieth makes back-to-back triple bogeys in final round of Northern Trust

    Jordan Spieth made back-to-back 7s in the final round of The Northern Trust as he spiraled down the leaderboard. Monday, it was back-to-back triple bogeys

  • Power Ranking After: Michigan

    Eight of last week’s top-10 finishers had Average Running Positions under 10.0 as the cream rose to the top at Michigan International Speedway. (AP)

  • Fight continues as Caldor Fire jumps Highway 50, threatening more homes

    New winds from the southwest pushed the massive Caldor Fire as it jumped Highway 50, threatening more homes and people in El Dorado County. Officials shut down a forty-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Sly Park and Myers, and issued new evacuation orders on Friday. While the 20-30 mph winds could blow away the heavy smoke and aid in firefighting efforts from the air, concerns remain that the fire could jump Highway 50. "It's in such remote rugged terrain," said Engine Captain Will Burks with the Boise Bureau of Land Management. "It's hard to access. Our best strategy at this point is try to stay ahead of it and try to protect human infrastructure in its way." The Caldor Fire has burned over 82,000 acres as of Saturday morning.

  • Startling photos capture East Coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

    The storm system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Atlantic coast through Monday.

  • Caldor Fire grows in size, remains uncontained

    Eight days since its ignition, Northern California's Caldor Fire has grown to 98,149 acres and remains 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire on Sunday.Driving the news: El Dorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing Saturday that firefighters are seeing fuel conditions that even those who have "spent their whole careers fighting fire have never seen before."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • Major cleanup ahead following heavy rainfall in Middlesex County

    Many homes were flooded, authorities were telling people to stay where they are until trained search and rescue teams can get to them.