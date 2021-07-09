California calls for power conservation as heat wave looms

FILE PHOTO: Power lines in California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - California's power grid operator on Thursday issued a "flex" alert for Friday, asking consumers to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as high demand driven by extreme heat could trigger a capacity shortfall on the state's electric grid.

If the grid is still unable to meet power needs and other tools for emergency conditions also fall short, the California Independent System (ISO), the grid operator, said in a statement that it could order utilities to implement rotating power outages, "although that is not anticipated at this time."

The ISO on July 1 said it would procure additional power capacity again this year as California reels from a heat wave.

A heat wave that gripped parts of the United States and Canada last month strained power grids in California and Texas, sending power prices in some regions soaring to their highest level in months.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

    A tiny western Montana town where a grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent and killed her this week welcomes visitors year-round to the mountain valley community along the banks of a river made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.” The warmer months also bring bicyclists traversing the scenic Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, which this year runs nearly 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) from northern Montana to southern New Mexico. A break in the long-anticipated ride on that route is what brought Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, to the town on Monday for an overnight stay, her friends said.