California cannabis mogul who bribed government official released from prison after 7 months

A Central Coast cannabis mogul who bribed a San Luis Obispo County supervisor and filed a false income tax return was transferred to a residential reentry program after serving about a third of his sentence, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed to The Tribune.

Helios Raphael Dayspring, 36, was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to paying late Supervisor Adam Hill $29,000 in unreported cash payments in person with “no one else present.”

He also gave Hill cannabis products on multiple occasions free of charge and paid for multiple meals, bringing the total to around $32,000, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Dayspring is the founder and former majority owner of Natural Healing Center.

The company sold three of its cannabis dispensaries to a large marijuana retail company for more than $22 million in May.

Dayspring was serving his time at the adjacent Satellite Prison Camp at U.S. Penitentiary Tucson, but was transferred to community confinement overseen by the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management Office on March 23, the Bureau of Prisons said.

He spent around seven months at the federal Tucson prison.

Community confinement means the inmate is either in home confinement or a residential reentry center, also known as a halfway house, the federal agency said.

Dayspring qualified for the transfer under the First Step Act, which allows inmates who have been found to have a low risk of recidivism to partake in “recidivism-reducing programs and productive activities,” the prison agency said.

Dayspring is expected to be fully released from federal custody on Jan. 2, 2024, the agency said.