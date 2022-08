SYFY

The beginning of The Land Before Time sees our dinosaurian — and one pterosaur — cast of characters enduring a climatic shift which drives them away from their current home and toward the Great Valley. Similar environmental changes were not unusual during prehistory. Mass extinction events have occurred at least five times throughout our planet’s history, and while the most famous one was the result of an asteroid impact, more often than not they’re the consequence of dramatic climate shifts. Wh