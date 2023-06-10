California 'career criminal' apprehended in body camera footage, kills faithful K-9: Police

California police released body camera video of the fatal shooting of a "career criminal" suspect who allegedly shot and killed a K-9 dog while fleeing from deputies.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that police had been searching for Johnny Ray Llamas, a career criminal, for "weeks" on three outstanding felony warrants for sexual assault of a child under 14, robbery, and probation violation.

On Friday, April 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported two unknown individuals running away from law enforcement across their property in Perris, California. The caller said they "had a bottle with them" and appeared to be on drugs.

K-9 Rudy was shot and killed while assisting Riverside County Sheriff's office in tracking down a wanted criminal.

The caller reported hearing the male suspect, Llamas, allegedly telling the female suspect to stay there, so the pursuing authorities would only arrest him, police said. Deputies responded to the scene and pursued Llamas through residential properties, with a K-9 named Rudy.

WITNESS TO JORDAN NEELY CHOKEHOLD DEATH CALLS DANIEL PENNY A ‘HERO’

In the dramatic body camera footage, deputies can be heard saying shots were fired, and the K-9 was down.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Video released from a helicopter shows Llamas attempting to avoid police on a roadway. Body camera video shows a deputy shouting to the suspect to drop his weapon and get on the ground. The suspect refuses to get on the ground and instead heads towards residential properties, footage shows.

"You see that gun move, he gets it," one officer is heard in the video.

NYC PROFESSOR WHO THREATENED REPORTER WITH MACHETE TANGLED WITH COPS AT BLM PROTEST

"We're going to see a cross fire," another responds.

The suspect, Johnny Ray Llamas, is seen fleeing Riverside County Sheriff Department officers. Llama shot and killed the department's K9 dog, Rudy.

Eventually, deputies fire on Llamas while soaring above in the helicopter after repeatedly telling him to, "drop the gun," and "get on the ground." The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

K-9 Rudy was transported to a veterinary hospital where he died of his injuries. The sheriff’s office said that weeks before the incident, the faithful K9 and his handler Deputy Day received first place at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials in the Handler Protection Category.

Earlier in April 2023, K-9 Rudy had come in first place at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials in the Handler Protection Category.

A memorial service for Rudy was held on May 31. Police shared that no deputies were injured during the shooting and the woman suspect was detained for further questioning and arrested.