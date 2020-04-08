In California: Cases slow, but there's still a lot of social distancing to do

Coronavirus cases are slowing in the Golden State but with the peak expected to hit in the latter half of May, there's still a long way to go.

Coronavirus will peak in the Golden State on April 17, when an estimated 70 people will die, new modeling predicts. And a USA TODAY investigation shows health officials sounded the alarm on the virus long before action was taken. Plus: If you must grocery shop or run other errands, read on for expert tips to do it safely.

But first, April showers set records in some parts of SoCal, and more are on the way. Check out photos of snow on the Topatopa Mountains and other scenes from the weather-soaked Central Coast.

Model: California peaks April 17 with 70 deaths

California's early action on social distancing measures means far fewer people here will die than in states like New York, which acted about a week later than the Golden State in ordering people to shelter in place, and even the small state of Massachusetts, where no shelter-in-place order exists.

That's according to a state-by-state NPR analysis of projected deaths and cases from the coronavirus.

Californians "had one week ahead of (New York) in order to deal with the problem, and took the right measures," says Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation who helped create the model. "And we're seeing the benefit."

According to the modeling, California's peak will be April 17, when 70 people will die. By the end of June, 1,783 people will have died.

The models assume all states issue mandatory shelter-in-place measures, close schools and essential businesses within a week (if they haven't already) and current social distancing measures stay in place through the end of May.

Though NPR's modeling shows a peak death rate on April 17, the state projects the number of overall cases will peak in the second half of May.

Gov. Gavin Newsom during his Tuesday briefing said the state's overall coronavirus case numbers are increasing at a slower rate than last week. The curve of the count of positive cases is "bending, but it's also stretching," he said.

Newsom also touted the state's efforts on homelessness, saying as many as 50,000 people could be housed in the future as part of an initiative called Project Roomkey.

During and after coronavirus: In your words

As the writer of the LA Times' "Essential California" newsletter, Julia Wick has been trying to sort out how to make sense of the news of the day. It's been a struggle. And then she got the coronavirus.

As the state rebuilds and recovers, "We must recommit ourselves to providing real economic equity. We must create a government that works for the people. And we must track our progress toward these goals in a way the public can see and trust," writes the CEO of California Forward, a nonprofit focused on equity and sustainability.

California isn't exactly a state to emulate when it comes to schools, traffic and housing. But in times of crisis? "...We move faster, more aggressively, and with clearer intent than national leaders in Washington," writes Connecting California columnist Joe Mathews.

A UCLA doctor suggests it's time to reconsider social distancing policies to get people back to schools and work and allow health officials to focus on the most vulnerable groups.

Top health care officials sounded the alarm, but who was listening?