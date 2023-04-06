California cheese magnate’s wife sentenced in Merced drunk driving case. Judge explains terms

Lori Gallo, the wife of a California cheese magnate, was sentenced to five years of formal probation and one year in jail on charges of driving under the influence, a Merced County Superior Court judge declared Thursday.

Gallo, who is married to Joseph Gallo Farms CEO Michael Gallo, pleaded no contest on Feb. 23 to felony drunk driving charges after causing a collision involving multiple vehicles on Jan. 22, 2022. Police arrested Gallo that day after authorities said she was driving a Maserati on G Street at a high rate of speed.

While approaching the intersection of G Street and Cardella Road, Gallo’s vehicle sideswiped one vehicle and then another that was stopped at the intersection. The Maserati and one of the vehicles ended up in a ditch several hundred feet away and a third car was damaged when it hit a wheel and tire that separated from Gallo’s vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury.

Following a victim impact statement on Thursday, a tearful Gallo read a statement while addressing the court.

“I cannot express how sorry I am and how much I regret what happened on Jan. 20, 2022,” Gallo said. “I hold myself fully accountable for what I did. I want to publicly apologize and say I am so sorry to the people who were involved in the accident, to the first responders, to my community, to the court and to my family.”

Back in court next month

Gallo is due to appear in court on May 11 at 8:30 a.m. for full orders of her probation and to set a reporting date.

Peter Jones, Gallo’s attorney, said, “Ms. Gallo repeated today what she’s said from the beginning, that she takes full responsibility for what happened and that she deeply regrets any harm she’s caused to anyone and she intends to use this experience in whatever positive way she can to help her community. She’s done everything she can to make amends and she’ll continue to do that.”

Jones said he feels the sentence of probation is fair and Gallo was ready to accept full responsibility and receive the sentence.

According to Jones, there is a referral to see if Gallo is acceptable for some alternative to the one-year jail term and that decision will be made on May 11.

Judge talks about factors in sentencing

Judge Carol Ash stated that Gallo’s remorse and expressed admissions of wrongdoing through her attorney, as well as attending Alcoholics Anonymous, completion of an outpatient program and lack of prior record or convictions of driving under the influence, were taken into consideration.

Ash said she believes Gallo is suitable for probation and did consider California Rule of Court 4.415, criteria of the courts to consider determining if someone would be a good candidate for probation.

“The factors against probation in this case are the nature, seriousness and circumstances of the crime as compared to other instances of the same crime,” Ash said. “Unfortunately, we do see driving under the influence all too often here in court.”

Ash said this case has to be one of the worst cases as far as the actual speed of the vehicle. Ash said the victims in this case were vulnerable and Gallo inflicted physical and emotional injuries on the victims and those factors would weigh against her being granted probation.

But Ash went on to say that the factors in favor of Gallo being granted probation include her lack of prior criminal record, that she has been cooperative and has a willingness to comply with terms of the probation. Ash said probation officers also recommended that they felt she would be a suitable candidate for probation, that Gallo has the ability to comply with good family support and social support based on character letters.

“I think there’s a small likelihood that she would be a danger to others,” Ash said. “I think as far as public safety concerns, while her behavior was very concerning I think she would be better supervised here locally on probation. I am going to give the year in jail, so she’ll have the year in jail and be on five years probation,” Ash said.

Gallo could face prison time if she is found to be in violation of her probation. Terms include being prohibited from owning a firearm serving 365 days in custody with a credit of two days. Gallo was ordered to abstain from alcohol and submit to a chemical test at the request of any peace officer.