California’s chief plan for seniors overlooks the realities rural families face

Recent reports, including California’s newest Master Plan for Aging, underscore the pressing need for comprehensive policies addressing the challenges aging populations encounter. While commendable, they do not necessarily address the distinct needs of these groups, especially in low-income, rural and so-called disadvantaged unincorporated communities, or DUCs, like mine.

Retirement plans are a luxury, particularly for those who worked as farmworkers, packing house workers, truck drivers and other blue-collar service industries.

The state’s plan rightly spotlights the harsh realities faced by older adults in California. Almost half of U.S. households led by someone 55 or older lack retirement savings. A quarter of people ages 65 and older rely, almost entirely, on Social Security benefits, although the amounts depend on several factors.

My dad, who worked as a mechanic and in farm irrigation, for example, receives less than $600 – nearly a third of which is spent on Medicare. Despite have lower housing costs in Tulare than most of California, many seniors struggle to afford basic necessities such as food and health care even when they receive $960 per month.

In DUCs, where seniors contend with inadequate transportation, unwalkable streets, sparse broadband infrastructure and escalating isolation, the challenges are compounded by housing inadequacies ill-equipped to handle the effects of climate change, such as rising temperatures, wildfires and floods.

This trend is further complicated by the unsettling fact that people over age 50 are now the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population in much of the state.

As the eldest daughter in my family, I fear bearing the brunt of elder care responsibilities, jeopardizing professional aspirations as well as my own financial security. Yet, my experience mirrors that of millions of adults who are thrust into the role of caregivers. We, their children, serve as their retirement plans and investments, striving to secure a modicum of dignity for them from a fragmented system of support.

Income insecurity presents heartbreaking challenges. I once had a conversation with a local civil rights activist who couldn’t afford dental care. She was letting her teeth rot so she could keep supporting her adult children and grandchildren. According to the Pew Research Center, 36% of parents who financially assist their children endure significant personal financial strain, especially households with lower incomes.While seeking direct care support seems promising, the severe shortage of home health aides, particularly in rural and ethnically diverse communities, makes this option impractical. In California, the demand for caregivers has surged, yet access to support remains severely limited. One provider recently reported that wait times can reach four months to initiate new cases, and coverage in DUCs is mostly nonexistent.

Despite a 242% increase in the number of workers over a 10-year span, a 2021 report found that the median hourly wage was $13.18. This workforce is predominantly female, racially diverse and composed of immigrants, with 44% living in or near poverty.

As California grapples with an aging population and a strained caregiving infrastructure, advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of aging parents and caregivers becomes critical. The so-called “great wealth transfer” between generations is unfolding unevenly, leaving many professionals vulnerable at the height of their career. Many people are compelled to prioritize immediate caregiving responsibilities over their own financial security, exacerbating the strain on both caregivers and seniors.

Delaying action until our loved ones are in crisis is not an option. Instead, we must proactively work to ensure that aging with dignity remains achievable for all, regardless of socioeconomic status or geographic location. This includes going beyond a plan and taking action, creating culturally competent training programs for care workers in DUCs, investing in better wages, and fostering responsible, inclusive engagement within marginalized communities.

Policymakers must prioritize listening to the voices of caregivers, community leaders and advocates, particularly in these disadvantaged rural communities. To ensure that aging with dignity is attainable for all, action must be taken.

Sarah Ramirez is a Tulare native and has spent more than 15 years conducting community health research and advocating for equity and food access initiatives in rural Latino areas.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California’s chief plan for seniors overlooks the realities rural families face