California church congregation hogtied suspect after deadly shooting
At least one person was killed and five more injured at a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.
STORY: Festivities at a Southern California church turned deadly on Sunday after a gunman opened fire. Police said one person died on the scene and several others were critically injured.They also said the churchgoers detained and hog-tied a suspect in his 60s with an electrical cord.The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Orange County's Laguna Woods.Police said there were dozens present inside the church during the incident. Lisa Bartlett is a district supervisor for the county."From what we know, there was a shooter that came in with multiple weapons and started opening fire. And fortunately, some of the parishioners here in the congregation jumped on the shooter and tackled and brought him down to the ground and held him until the sheriff's department came and was able to arrest the individual."Residents were gathered outside the church in the aftermath.One said the churchgoers were of mostly Taiwanese descent. However, whether the shooting was race-related was not immediately clear. Police believe the suspect did not live in the area. "The Taiwanese congregation is mostly older Taiwanese who like to have their (church) service in the Taiwanese language. And so, my thinking is that there were no teenagers that went and tackled this gunman. These were mature people who did this. And I'm very proud of them. I'd like to think I would do that. But you never know till you're there."It was a day after another major mass shooting in the U.S. over the weekend.On Saturday, a white 18-year-old man in Buffalo, New York opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.At least 10 were killed and several others injured, in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.
STORY: Police responded to the incident that unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. local time (2039 GMT) at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods and arrested an unidentified suspect in his 60s, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference."That group of churchgoers displayed ... exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," he said.One person died at the scene while four other victims were critically wounded. Another person suffered minor injuries, he said. All of the injured were taken to hospitals.About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred, Hallock said."At this time, we do not know what the suspect's motive may be or whether he had an intended target, or whether this is even a hate-related incident," Hallock said, adding that authorities believe the suspect does not live in the area.Two handguns were found at the scene."No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," Governor Gavin Newsom's office said on Twitter.It was at least the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States, which has been plagued with gun violence in recent years. In Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, a white 18-year-old man opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.
