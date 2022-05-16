California church congregation hogtied suspect after deadly shooting

At least one person was killed and five more injured at a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At least one dead in California church shooting

    STORY: Festivities at a Southern California church turned deadly on Sunday after a gunman opened fire. Police said one person died on the scene and several others were critically injured.They also said the churchgoers detained and hog-tied a suspect in his 60s with an electrical cord.The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Orange County's Laguna Woods.Police said there were dozens present inside the church during the incident. Lisa Bartlett is a district supervisor for the county."From what we know, there was a shooter that came in with multiple weapons and started opening fire. And fortunately, some of the parishioners here in the congregation jumped on the shooter and tackled and brought him down to the ground and held him until the sheriff's department came and was able to arrest the individual."Residents were gathered outside the church in the aftermath.One said the churchgoers were of mostly Taiwanese descent. However, whether the shooting was race-related was not immediately clear. Police believe the suspect did not live in the area. "The Taiwanese congregation is mostly older Taiwanese who like to have their (church) service in the Taiwanese language. And so, my thinking is that there were no teenagers that went and tackled this gunman. These were mature people who did this. And I'm very proud of them. I'd like to think I would do that. But you never know till you're there."It was a day after another major mass shooting in the U.S. over the weekend.On Saturday, a white 18-year-old man in Buffalo, New York opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.At least 10 were killed and several others injured, in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.

  • Four hospitalized in critical condition after deadly Orange County church shooting

    A gunman opened fire at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon. All of the victims were senior citizens of Asian descent. Four people remained hospitalized Sunday night.

  • Parishioners subdue Calif. church attack suspect

    A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords. (May 16)

  • The story of suffering and death behind Ireland's ban and subsequent legalization of abortion

    The death of Savita Halappanavar in an Irish hospital in 2012 after she was denied an abortion during a miscarriage caused outrage across Ireland. AP Photo/Shawn PogatchnikIf the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., the nation may find itself on a path similar to that trod by the Irish people from 1983 to 2018. A draft decision signed by the majority of conservative justices was leaked in May 2022, and indicates the court may do just th

  • Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen Perform First Televised Appearances At 2022 Billboard Music Awards Since Respective Controversies – Video

    Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen returned to the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. This marks the first major televised appearances these music stars have made since their respective controversies last year. On November 5, 2021, the first night of the Astroworld Festival – a three-day music festival created by Scott – a crowd […]

  • Merced Police investigate drug sales after they say suspected gang member is found with gun

    Authorities said they found cash and items related to drug sales.

  • Northern Hemisphere feeling the heat as Pakistan hits staggering 51 C

    While Central Canada is battling unusually warm temperatures for May, a city in Pakistan just recorded the hottest temperature on the planet so far in 2022, amidst the country's own record-setting heat wave.

  • California fishermen and fish processors received a $230 million settlement after devastating 2015 oil spill

    "This settlement should serve as a reminder that pollution just can't be a cost of doing business," attorney Matthew Preusch told Associated Press.

  • A complete timeline of 'RHOA' stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's relationship

    "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora joined the cast in season 13, and her marriage was the center of her storyline.

  • Churchgoers hog-tied man accused of carrying out CA mass shooting

    The man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Church in California was subdued by parishioners, authorities said.

  • With COVID cases rising, how close is California to new mask rules, restrictions?

    L.A. County remains far from meeting its own metrics for a new mask order, but a moderate increase in coronavirus case rates has officials concerned.

  • California church shooting: 'exceptional heroism' by churchgoers who detained gunman

    One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California. Churchgoers detained the alleged shooter by tackling him and tying his legs with an extension cord, according to law enforcement.

  • California churchgoers hog-tied shooter, police say

    STORY: Police responded to the incident that unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. local time (2039 GMT) at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods and arrested an unidentified suspect in his 60s, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference."That group of churchgoers displayed ... exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," he said.One person died at the scene while four other victims were critically wounded. Another person suffered minor injuries, he said. All of the injured were taken to hospitals.About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred, Hallock said."At this time, we do not know what the suspect's motive may be or whether he had an intended target, or whether this is even a hate-related incident," Hallock said, adding that authorities believe the suspect does not live in the area.Two handguns were found at the scene."No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," Governor Gavin Newsom's office said on Twitter.It was at least the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States, which has been plagued with gun violence in recent years. In Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, a white 18-year-old man opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.

  • 13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Not a bad...

  • Raiders sign former Bears OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

    Tyrone Wheatley Jr has signed with the Raiders. Yes, you read that right.

  • Goldman Sachs bosses can take unlimited vacation, leaked memo says

    The "flexible" holiday scheme removes a cap on the amount of time off for senior staff at the investment bank.

  • Adani Group to buy Holcim’s India cement business in $10 billion deal

    One of India's largest business groups has agreed to buy Holcim Ltd.'s cement business in India, in a $10.5 billion deal that is biggest ever acquisition in the country's infrastructure and materials industry.

  • Travel site names Key West hotel one of the best beachfront hotels in the U.S.

    There are more than 95,000 miles of coastline in the United States. So it stands to reason there would be quite a few beachfront hotels.

  • Louisiana security guard accused of helping 3 incarcerated teens escape

    Video footage showed the 21-year-old security guard taking the trio off the premises, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

  • Holcim to use proceeds from India sale on lower carbon acquisitions

    Holcim will use cash raised from the sale of its Indian business for acquisitions focused on building products and solutions, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Monday, with the cement-maker currently eyeing 10 potential targets. Holcim agreed to sell its Indian business to Adani Group for 6.4 billion Swiss francs ($6.38 billion), its largest divestment in years, as it seeks to lower its carbon profile and raise funds for takeovers.