California church congregation hogtied suspect after deadly shooting

STORY: Festivities at a Southern California church turned deadly on Sunday after a gunman opened fire. Police said one person died on the scene and several others were critically injured.They also said the churchgoers detained and hog-tied a suspect in his 60s with an electrical cord.The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Orange County's Laguna Woods.Police said there were dozens present inside the church during the incident. Lisa Bartlett is a district supervisor for the county."From what we know, there was a shooter that came in with multiple weapons and started opening fire. And fortunately, some of the parishioners here in the congregation jumped on the shooter and tackled and brought him down to the ground and held him until the sheriff's department came and was able to arrest the individual."Residents were gathered outside the church in the aftermath.One said the churchgoers were of mostly Taiwanese descent. However, whether the shooting was race-related was not immediately clear. Police believe the suspect did not live in the area. "The Taiwanese congregation is mostly older Taiwanese who like to have their (church) service in the Taiwanese language. And so, my thinking is that there were no teenagers that went and tackled this gunman. These were mature people who did this. And I'm very proud of them. I'd like to think I would do that. But you never know till you're there."It was a day after another major mass shooting in the U.S. over the weekend.On Saturday, a white 18-year-old man in Buffalo, New York opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.At least 10 were killed and several others injured, in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.