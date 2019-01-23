California city approves 'landmark' plan to curb food-related waste that includes 25-cent fee on disposable cups

Fat Slice pizza employee Gustavo Munoz places a disposable cup on a table Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. Berkeley has approved a 25-cent tax on disposable cups city officials say is part of an effort to eliminate restaurant waste. The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the ordinance that also forces restaurants to provide to-go containers that are compostable by January 2020.

In what the city touts as the country's "most ambitious" plan to reduce food-related waste, Berkeley, California, passed legislation Tuesday night that will require restaurant customers to pay 25 cents for a disposable cup.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, who helped introduce the ordinance along with Councilwoman Sophie Hahn, praised the "landmark legislation" on Twitter.

"History. #Berkeley passes the most ambitious, groundbreaking policy to reduce throw-away foodware in the nation," Arreguin tweeted.

Restaurants will keep all money collected from the 25-cent fee, set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The city council approved the measure unanimously, the Associated Press reported.

Among the other measures included in the ordinance: disposable items like utensils, straws and napkins will be available only upon request or at self-serve stations, takeout food be served only using compostable dishes and utensils by January 2020, and dine-in food will be served only using reusable dishes and utensils by July 2020.

More: California becomes first state to bar restaurants from automatically handing out straws

More: 6 things you can do to stop plastic pollution today

"The goal is to transition Berkeley from throwaway to reusable food ware, to incentivize people to bring their own cup," Hahn told the Associated Press.

In a statement before the vote, Hahn acknowledged that many restaurants in the city already adhere to what the law will require. "We’re asking all food vendors to follow their visionary example. Recycling is no longer a solution – if we want to save the planet, it’s time to reduce, reuse and compost," she said.

Berkeley's ordinance comes as other cities and companies around the United States have made efforts to reduce food waste by banning plastic straws and other disposable food items, many made from plastics. Similar fees exist in other cities for items like plastic bags.

History. #Berkeley passes the most ambitious, groundbreaking policy to reduce throw-away foodware in the nation. Thank you to the @EcologyCenter, @SophieHahnBerk, various stakeholders, and the community for providing input on this landmark legislation. #berkmtg — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) January 23, 2019

Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

More: Where did the trash in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch come from? How do we stop it?

More: Starbucks to scrap plastic straws globally by 2020

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California city approves 'landmark' plan to curb food-related waste that includes 25-cent fee on disposable cups